From growing up in a lower middle-class family in a rural area of India to becoming a successful entrepreneur and business owner in the U.S., Shri Thanedar, Indian American candidate for governor in Michigan, is living the American Dream.
He first detailed his life’s struggles in the 2008 memoir, “The Blue Suitcase: Tragedy and Triumph in an Immigrant’s Life.”
More than a rags-to-riches story, this autobiographical narrative, according to its description on Amazon, relates the journey of an ordinary man with an extraordinary will. And now playwright Jack King has produced a stage play around his life.
Called “The Blue Suitcase,” the live production, which is an adaptation of his memoir, made its world premiere July 13 at the Senate Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.
“I came to America nearly 40 years ago with $20 in my pocket and a dream. I fought hard, started several small businesses, created hundreds of good paying jobs and succeeded in achieving my American dream right here in Michigan,” Thanedar’s campaign office previously detailed in a news release.
“I hope that my story inspires people to never give up fighting for their dreams,” the gubernatorial candidate said.
According to an article in the Detroit Metro Times, at one point a Bollywood director was reportedly interested in making a film based on the book, but there has not been any news on that front.
Thanedar immigrated to the United States in 1979 at the age of 23. After earning his doctorate in chemistry, he began post-doctoral work as a scientist at the University of Michigan in 1982 and became a citizen of the U.S. in 1988.
In 1990, Thanedar took out a $75,000 loan to purchase a small chemical services company which grew from three employees to over 450 under his leadership. After this business suffered in the great recession, Thanedar relocated to Ann Arbor in 2010 and started a new company.
Last year, Thanedar announced that he had sold his business, distributed $1.5 million in bonuses to his employees and declared his candidacy for governor of Michigan (see earlier India-West story here).
