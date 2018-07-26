SAN JOSE, Calif. — On July 21, melodious tunes from the world of Bollywood filled the San Jose Center for Performing Arts here when popular Indian singer Shaan headlined a musical extravaganza, “Love in Concert.”
During the entertaining night, which was brought to the city by VIP Travels, Laddi Jhuty, Puroo Kaul and Instant Karma, music fans of all ages were treated to a plethora of hits from the 45-year-old singer’s expansive musical career.
A multilingual singer, Shaan is most loved for his romantic numbers and he made sure to revisit most of those songs, beginning with his entry. Equipped with his usual vivacious energy and charm, Shaan came on stage singing “Main Hoon Don” from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, “Don.”
Fans cheered at the singer’s first sight, who looked dapper in a plum blazer and black pants. And from the get-go, Shaan kept the sold-out crowd, including a large number of Indian Americans, thoroughly engaged with his carefully curated song list. Every single pick of his drew several applauses. But before he owned the stage presenting a medley of songs, he invited on stage a singer from India, Arpita, who warmed up the crowd with some high-energy numbers.
Some of the songs that Shaan rendered throughout the night flanked by Bollywood dancers and a full orchestra included “Tere Naina,” “Char Kadam,” “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Sajna Tere Bina,” “Chand Sifarish” and “Jab Se Tere Naina.” He kept his performance lively with dance moves and constant interactions with the enthusiastic crowd.
He also paid a musical tribute to yesteryear icon Shammi Kapoor, singing some of his all-time hits like “Badan Pe Sitaare.” And that was not all. The versatile singer also channeled his inner John Legend when he sang the musician’s most-loved love song, “All of Me.”
A high point of the concert, during which Shaan provided non-stop entertainment, was a surprise appearance by Sivamani. The renowned Indian percussionist, who was in the audience, was invited on stage to give a glimpse of his talent. The ace percussionist enthralled the crowd with his beats, also forcing Shaan to shake a leg.
Another talent on the lineup was young Indian American singer Ishan, who was among the ‘top 10’ contestants on the Indian show, “Voice India Kids.” As attendees cheered him on, Ishan showed off his vocal prowess rendering many Bollywood tracks.
San Jose was the sixth stop on this nine-city “Love in Concert” tour, the national promoter for which is Karl Kalra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.