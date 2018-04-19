PASADENA, Calif. – Legendary Bollywood music director Pritam Chakraborty was the headliner for the grand charity fundraiser show presented by the Association of Los Angeles Physicians of Indian Origin April 14 here at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. ALAPIO, which was launched in 2013, is not only a premier medical association but also does philanthropy through health fairs, free clinics and surgery projects. The organization, in its five years of existence, has served thousands of indigent patients who live below the poverty line with no health insurance.
ALAPIO also raises money form a variety of sources, including membership dues, individual donations as well as from foundations and other organizations. The group is comprised of about 400 physicians, mostly from South Asia, who live and work in Southern California. Dr. Bharat Patel, a well-known urologist and a visionary philanthropist, spearheads ALAPIO’s projects by donating not only his time and services but also the modern and clean facilities of the Downey and Beverly Surgery Center for free health care and surgeries.
Pritam Chakraborty, better known as ‘Pritam’ a graduate of Pune’s FTII, is a music director, composer, singer, instrumentalist, record producer and a complete artist. He started his music career in ad-films, TV shows and gradually transitioned to Bollywood movies.
Pritam, who rose to fame with the innovative and the soulful music of “Dhoom” and “Life in a Metro,” is driven to create great music by fusing Indian classical music with a blend of folk, rock, sufi, western and other influences from around the world. In a career spanning 15-plus years Pritam has composed music for more than 100 Bollywood films, winning numerous film music awards.
For the first time in his two-week multi-city tour of North America, Pritam was accompanied by an impressive 50-piece orchestra and eight young, bright and energetic singers, Antara Mishra, Sreerama Chandra, Harshdeep Kaur, Nakash Aziz, Shalmali Kholgade, Amanat Ali, Shilpa Rao and Amit Mishra, all of them musicians in their own right.
The venue in Pasadena was jam-packed as the stage was set for the grand musical extravaganza to unfold. In the foyer, caterer Dilliwala set up colorful tents selling delectable Indian dishes, while inside the theater, mega screens behind the stage played testimonials from the actual patients of ALAPIO who have received free medical care and surgeries.
Prior to the start of the show, Patel, along with his ALAPIO working committee members, welcomed the audience. In a brief speech the Indian American physician thanked the audience for coming in great numbers and donating generously to the cause of giving back to society. In the last few years, ALAPIO has seen more than 1200 patients and performed more than 120 free surgeries with a waiting list of 200-plus patients for free surgeries. He requested the audience to donate generously so that their services could be expanded to serve the needy patients of Los Angeles. He concluded by saying, “Now sit back, relax and enjoy the show.”
As the show started, the huge background screen displayed Pritam’s musical journey starting from “Dhoom” in 2004 and his hit numbers in the succeeding years. Pritam then appeared on stage unassumingly playing his guitar and singing the melodious “Ilahi mera ji aaye aaye” from the movie “Yeh Dil Hai Mushkil.” He greeted and thanked the audience for coming to the show and spoke about his musical journey with its inevitable ups and downs, but which has stayed strong because of the love and affection of his fans. Then, his ensemble of singers surprised the audience by appearing one by one in different parts of the auditorium, singing snippets of Pritam’s hit numbers, piquing the audience’s curiosity and raising their expectations. Then they joined Pritam on the stage to sing his latest hits such as “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Bulleya.”
Known as ‘Sufi Sultana’, Harshdeep Kaur warmed up the audience by singing the foot-tapping “Jugni Ji” while the versatile Shilpa Rao presented two of Pritam’s favorite ghazals, “Ranj se Ishq” and “Aaj Jaane ki zid na karo.”
Sharing with the audience that his favorite romantic screen pair of all times is Shah Rukh and Kajol, Pritam presented their latest “Gherua” song from “Dilwale” with Antara Mitra. He also related an anecdote about how flamenco and Punjabi folk songs are related by the migration of the gypsies from Punjab via Rajasthan to Europe, before presenting the exuberant “Nagada Nagada” from “Jab We Met.” Nakash Aziz and Shalmali then presented some fun items such as “Gandhi baat,” ‘Saree ke fall sa” and “Balam Pichkari.”
Before presenting the soulful songs from the film “Life in a Metro” with the big screen displaying different scenes from the film and culminating with the orchestra playing a crescendo, Pritam disclosed that the film is very important to him as it propelled his musical career upwards. Another special movie is “Barfi,” he noted, in which the hero cannot hear or talk, as he sang his favorite song, “Bin Kahe Bin Sune.”
After the intermission, Pritam presented trophies to local talents Ujval Zaveri and Priyadarshini, who won an online competition. Later, he sat casually on a bench with Nakash and Sreerama to sing such slow, melodious numbers as “Tu Jaane Na,” “Tum Se Hi” and “Shayad Yehi Hai Pyaar.” It was refreshing to see the easy camaraderie and rapport between the veteran music director and his young singers.
Following other solo songs and duets by the accompanying singers, the group sang a medley of Pritam’s hits such as “Paaya Mein Me,” “Teri Aur Hai Rabba” and other crowd favorites. The highlight of the evening was when Nakash, Sreerama, Amit Mishra and Pritam presented the rustic “Dangal Dangal” as they danced energetically to the beat, inspiring the audience to clap and cheer in appreciation.
On a poignant note in the concert, Pritam dedicated a tribute to the legends Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Sridevi as Nakash and Antara Mitra sang “Kabhie Kabhie Mere Dil Mein,” “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye” and “Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Ja” and the chorus “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,” to which the audience responded heartily by singing along.
The musical extravaganza concluded with an engaging medley by all the singers of Pritam’s evergreen numbers, which was met with a standing ovation by the audience, who left their seats to dance and sing in front of the stage.
Later, speaking to India-West, Pritam said he chooses the musical genre according to the film script and close collaboration with film directors. He revealed that though he has created many foot-tapping chart busters, he is close to his soulful, romantic and emotional numbers.
Asked about the musical reality shows on TV, Pritam said he has judged many of the shows and has drawn talent from them as well. He told India-West he has also given opportunities to the likes of Mohit, Mika and Arijit Singh in the beginning of their musical careers.
Asked about his staying power in the cut-throat environment of the Bollywood music scene, Pritam said he does so by playing close attention to the director’s vision and being sincere to his craft, letting his musical compositions speak for himself.
Pritam’s next concert as part of his North American tour will take place April 21 at the Event Center at San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.