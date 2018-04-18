MILPITAS, Calif. — Renowned Indian music director/composer/singer Pritam Chakraborty, better known by the mononym Pritam, is super excited to perform in San Jose, Calif., April 21 as part of his maiden North America tour.
Pritam conveyed the same during a press meet and a fan appreciation event held April 15 at Arya Dining and Banquets here.
The musical extravaganza, headlined by the multi-talented musician known for delivering several blockbuster numbers, will also feature eight supremely talented Indian singers: Antara Mishra, Sreerama Chandra, Harshdeep Kaur, Nakash Aziz, Shalmali Kholgade, Amanat Ali, Shilpa Rao, and Amit Mishra. Some of their names might not ring a bell, but the chances of you having hummed their songs are very strong.
“There are eight singers and when you see them…it’s not a simple singing show. I don’t want to give away a lot,” Pritam said, “but I want to promise you it’s something that you haven’t seen. They have individually together worked hard so it looks like one show. I’m extremely proud of the kind of work they’ve done and joined in my vision.”
Pritam was accompanied by two of these singers, Antara Mishra and Nakash Aziz, and the trio regaled the attendees with a small teaser of what fans can expect.
This is not the first time that Pritam has provided a platform to young singers such as these. In 2017, he launched JAM8, a music A&R (artist and repertoire) venture, seeking to nurture and hone fresh talent in the music field.
“I have a dream of taking this platform where we can pump in fresh talent in Bollywood,” said Pritam. “Though I’m from the film institute, it took me time to understand what this trade is about, about Bollywood, and the business of music. So, I want to transfer my knowledge and get it down to newcomers and mentor them. And more than that, I want the platform to groom them…After working for 20 years, this is the way I can give back to the industry.”
Through this two-week multi-city tour of North America, Pritam is also raising awareness about the opioid epidemic.
“I think there is nothing better than music to promote a cause,” said Pritam. “Through music we can communicate a lot of things simply.”
Pritam’s diverse repertoire includes work in films like “Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” “Dhoom,” “Jagga Jasoos,” “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Dangal.”
“My music keeps changing with every film. For a good Hindi film music, it’s all about the collaboration between the director, music director and lyrics writer because they start the journey. Singers, orchestration, singers, picturization, etc., comes later. If your song, melody and writing are weak, even if the singer sings very well, it’s not going to work,” he explained.
Kolkata, West Bengal, which is his birthplace, plays an integral part in his life and his music, he noted, while joking that since his name is Pritam and his work consists of many Punjabi numbers, for a long time people assumed he was “Pritam Singh.”
Pritam went on add that he was equally excited to perform in New Jersey, where his concert hit a hurdle owing to technical problems. Putting to rest several rumors around the event, he told India-West, “When I am conceiving a show, I am thinking of a certain thing, orally and visually, especially for this kind of a show. It’s not a solo artist show where I come and sing for an hour and go. When you’re doing a multi-artist show, it is like a graph and there are various ingredients required to make it work. That’s why we develop something called a ‘tech rider’ (lights, sounds and graphics) in the beginning, which clearly mentions what we need.”
He continued: “It also includes luxurious things, but for me, that doesn’t matter at all. I can survive. I drove here from Los Angeles. But what I need to perform, I need it and I’m very serious about it.”
He had previously told India-West that some promoters take Indian and Pakistani artists very lightly as far as meeting their technical requirements are concerned.
“Not all,” he said, pointing to Karl Karla, the national promotor of the show, “but a few of them think that, and it has happened with a lot of my friends, that once they are here, we will pacify them. Had we known in advance, we could’ve maneuvered our way around it.” (Read Pritam’s explanation in earlier India-West story.)
Pritam highlighted that being a senior artist, if he bends down, the next generation of singers would have to face it, too.
“I had to stand up somewhere,” Pritam told India-West. “I am pushing this since you can’t take this lightly. When any Western artist goes to India, we make sure everything is met. You have to stick to the tech rider to the T. Why take us lightly?”
Further lamenting the New Jersey concert organizers’ attitude, he said: “‘You just sing, people will enjoy,’ they say, but why? I can sing. For me being a senior and representing the entire music industry, I have to put some statement out. The sad part is that it happened, and we realized it after it was too late. We were promised that it was postponed to the next day. We are here to perform. We’ve got 30-35 musicians from India. There are musicians from the U.S. There will be some 30 Gospel choir singers from Nashville, singing along, I have an accordion from here…so this entire big team travelling with me is looking up to me. It’s not easy for me to take a stand. It was so inferior, there was so much cut down, if I had done it, people would’ve got more dejected.”
Pritam stated that his dates are still available for a concert in New Jersey.
“When I was leaving, with a heavy heart, I asked, ‘Can this show be done again?’” he told India-West. “This is the first time I’m coming to the U.S. All these years I’ve avoided coming here since my intention is to put up a good show and I have come all the way for that.”
