Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to talk about how the racist Indian stereotyping of Apu on “The Simpsons” contributed to her discontent growing up.
During her appearance on “The View” May 3, Chopra spoke about the stir around the problematic portrayal of the ‘Indian American’ convenience store clerk Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. “He was the bane of my life growing up,” Chopra, who spent a few years in the U.S. as a teenager, told the hosts.
“A lot of people are talking about, ‘Oh, the show was so successful for 30 years, why are we suddenly waking up and being offended by a character that everyone loved?’” said the “Quantico” star.
She went on to explain the difference between when the show first aired and now.
“What happened from that time to now, the population of Indian Americans has tripled. So the voice is louder. Representation and the demand for representation for people of color is louder. There’s the Internet and the media, where people can have a conversation,” she noted. “And even if someone was offended at that time – which I was – I was always asked when I was in high school, like at 14, 15, why I didn’t speak like that. Or are my parents doctors (which they are)? Did I find gold in my rivers? Did we go to school on elephants? I always had questions like that.”
Indian American comedian Hari Kondabolu is the one of the loudest voices against this caricature of Indian Americans. In a TruTV documentary, he questions “how this controversial caricature was created, burrowed its way into the hearts and minds of Americans and continues to exist – intact – 28 years later. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
Chopra, too, added that she thinks it’s time to erase the stereotypes.
“Yes, it is a cartoon. Yes, it’s a pop culturally super successful show. But that gives it more responsibility. It’s out of date on so many levels,” she said.
Watch the entire clip here:
