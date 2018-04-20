NEW YORK — Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, a close friend of Meghan Markle, who will become a member of the British royal family after her wedding to Prince Harry in May, is confident the compassionate and free-spirited woman will be a “princess for the people.”
Chopra has penned a profile for Markle, who features in the TIME magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2018’ list.
“Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes -- obvious in her actions — will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness,” Chopra wrote.
The “Quantico” star believes Markle’s love story with Prince Harry is nothing short of a fairytale.
“This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people.
“Love always, my friend. Live happily ever after,” Chopra signed off about Markle, whose “Suits” airs in India on Comedy Central.
On Twitter, Chopra congratulated her Indian friends Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli for featuring in the list. She said she was happy and proud.
