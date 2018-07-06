NEW YORK — Actress Priyanka Chopra joined pop singer and rumored beau Nick Jonas and his family members for an outing to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Jonas and Chopra were joined by the former’s brother Joe and his fiancé for a bicycle ride here, reports eonline.com.
Later that day, Chopra joined the family at their private terrace to watch the fireworks.
Jonas posted a picture with his elder brothers and captioned it: “The tradition continues.” His younger brother, Frankie, was also a part of the frame.
Chopra uploaded a video to her Instagram Stories, saying, “Happy 4th of July America!”
Jonas and Chopra, who met as Ralph Lauren’s guests at the 2017 Met Gala, have been keeping the paparazzi busy with their outings.
This wasn’t the first time she met his family members.
Last month, Chopra joined the Jonas clan at his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey, following which the 35-year-old actress and former Miss World took the 25-year-old “Anywhere” singer to India. He met Chopra’s mother and socialized with the “Baywatch” actress’ family members and friends.
After their week-long stay in India, the couple then travelled to Brazil, where Jonas performed at the Villa Mix Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.