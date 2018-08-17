India-West had earlier reported that American singer Nick Jonas’ family will be heading to India for a get together with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra’s family, including mother Madhu and brother Siddharth. Well, we can now confirm that the singer’s family has landed in Mumbai.
The Jonas family’s international trip to India comes a month after People confirmed the couple got engaged on her 36th birthday while they were vacationing in London.
Amid rumors that they will soon be formalizing their relationship with an engagement party, the two were spotted enjoying a quiet dinner at the JW Marriott in Mumbai.
The two, who were photographed walking hand-in-hand, looked very comfortable in each other’s company. Chopra looked cool in a plaid patterned dress while Jonas was casually dressed in a navy shirt and gray pants.
In the photos, Chopra can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. Fans first caught a glimpse of the diamond engagement ring on actress Raveena Tandon’s Instagram page Aug. 14. Up until then, Chopra had made attempts to hide it from public view. Last week, paparazzi filmed her taking off the reportedly $200,000 Tiffany sparkler and placing it securely into her pocket before walking out of the Mumbai airport.
Chopra is reportedly going to host a party Aug. 19 where her family members will meet Jonas’ kin.
This is Jonas’ second visit to India in the last two months. He made his first trip in June during which he met Chopra’s mother and some extended family members, including cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra, when they went to Goa on a holiday.
Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 25, also looked very much in love when they attended the engagement party of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son during that trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.