LOS ANGELES—Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for a brunch date here the first time after a trip to Mumbai, India, where they celebrated their engagement.
The couple enjoyed a brunch date at noted celebrity hangout Nobu in Malibu on Aug. 26. The "Quantico" star wore high-waist jeans with a black shirt tucked in while her fiance wore a blue shirt and brown pants, reports eonline.com.
Chopra and Jonas, along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional 'roka' ceremony, on Aug. 18.
Nick Jonas left for the US with his family a day later, while Priyanka Chopra went back to shooting her new Hindi film "The Sky Is Pink."
Just last week, the former Jonas Brothers member released a song with Robin Schulz called "Right Now" and may or may not have some hidden messages to his bride-to-be.
"And I swear, the next time that I hold you/I won't let you go nowhere/ You'll never be alone, I'll never let you go," Jonas sings.
