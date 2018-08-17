American singer Nick Jonas is taking the next step in his relationship with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra. The high-profile celebs are ready to make things official.
Following their engagement in July, Jonas’ family travelled to India for a get together with Chopra’s family, including mother Madhu and brother Siddharth, reports People magazine.
The Jonas family’s international trip to India comes a month after People confirmed the couple got engaged on her 36th birthday while they were vacationing in London.
An insider previously revealed to the magazine that Jonas closed down a Tiffany store to buy an engagement ring. “They are so happy,” the insider said of Jonas and Chopra, who began dating in May.
Fans got a good look at the ring in a photo posted on Instagram Aug. 15 by another Bollywood actress, Raveena Tandon. “Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!” Tandon captioned the photo.
Chopra is in India filming Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink,” also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a separate source told the publication.
Meanwhile, neither of them has confirmed their engagement.
“My entire life, especially my personal life... Everything about me is not for public consumption. 90 percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent of it is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself,” Chopra recently said at an event in New Delhi.
