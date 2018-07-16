MUMBAI—The shooting for the Hollywood film "Isn't It Romantic," starring Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, has concluded.
Chopra on July 15 night took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her co-stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.
"And it's a picture wrap! Such a fun lot to shoot this movie with. Adore you all... 'Isn't It Romantic' Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.
Actor Adam Devine shared the same photograph and captioned it: "This movie is so much fun to shoot. Im am song and dance man once again! 'Isn't It Romantic' will be in theaters next Valentine's Day and it's cuteness meter is off the charts."
Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, "Isn't It Romantic" is slated to release on Feb. 14, 2019.
