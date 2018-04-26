Indian sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee will perform in an Indian Classical Music and Arts Foundation-hosted concert event next month.
The artist will take the stage as part of the "Soul Strings - Purbayan Chatterjee: Live in Concert" show May 6 at the San Jose, Calif.-based The Mexican Heritage Plaza.
The sitar instrument is a more than 1,000-year-old instrument popularized by Pandit Ravi Shankar and utilized in renowned bands such as the Beatle and Rolling Stones.
"It was through Pandit Ravi Shankar's artistry that the rich sounds of the sitar reached global audiences, giving many people their first glimpse into the tapestry of Indian culture," foundation ICMA Foundation founder and vocalist Mahesh Kale said in a news release. "Purbayan Chatterjee is one of the most promising current torchbearers of this rich legacy, and we are thrilled to host him in the Bay Area,” Kale said.
The musician received the President of India Award for Best Instrumentalist in the Country at the age of 15 and has gone on to perform globally for more than 25 years.
Chatterjee is dominating today’s global Indian Classical music stage, owing to his ability to seamlessly transition between multiple musical genres including Indian classical, jazz and rock, the foundation said.
He also holds the distinct honor of contemporizing this ancient instrument through the “See-tar,” a plexiglass electronic sitar, which he invented, the foundation added.
The sitar player will be accompanied on stage by Anubrata Chatterjee, son of tabla maestro Pandit Anindo Chatterjee, who will perform the tabla. The elder tabla performer is considered one of the finest living tabla players today, according to the news release.
Anubrata Chatterjee, like Purbayan Chatterjee, has performed all over the world, on platforms such as BBC Radio and in prestigious venues such as the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
The two artists often share the stage and have also collaborated on several contemporary musical endeavors, and the collaboration and camaraderie they have established reflects in their dynamic performances, it said.
The show is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
More information about the show and to buy tickets can be found by visiting www.icmafoundation.org. Subsidized tickets are available for students under 18 with an ID, and early-bird discounted tickets are available through April 29. Additionally, customers who mention the code INDW15 at checkout will receive 15 percent off their ticket.
The ICMA Foundation was founded in 2011 as a nonprofit to spread “the magic of Indian classical music and arts.”
