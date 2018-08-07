Grammy-nominated Indian American artist Raja Kumari’s latest collaboration with Indian rapper Divine, aka Vivian Fernandes, is in the news, but for the wrong reasons.
The duo dropped their latest single, “Divine Roots,” July 26, and the video, released by Sony Music India, has already garnered over 2 million views in a short span.
The two artists spit out the verses with their trademark ferocity on beats laid down by Los Angeles-based producer and beat-maker K-Major who has worked with hip-hop giants like Usher, French Montana, and Future, to name a few. And one of these verses in the song that has several references to Indian society has left many fuming on the Internet: “Untouchable with the Brahmin flow.” This line, say the critics, is propagating caste hierarchy.
“@TheRajaKumari If your caste affiliation is Brahmin, then saying ‘untouchable with the Brahmin flow’ in your track is the daftest, horribly elitist, and politically blind thing to do. If you’re not Brahmin, this would be clever and empowering. So which one is it?” wrote one Twitter user.
One user pointed out that “She has a BA in ‘religious studies’ with an emphasis on South Asian religions. Says something about who’s teaching about South Asian religions in the U.S. for her to say things like ‘Untouchable with the Brahmin flow.’”
Some of the other comments included: “She’s got a lyric that goes ‘untouchable with the Brahmin flow’ and another line that makes references to bloodlines”; “How do u mean brahminism? Also, I promise not to wear a saree in my video. Slum thing is annoying. As if that’s all there is”; and “Untouchable with the Brahmin Flow.” Sweta Rao, nee @TheRajaKumari, with edgy casteist lyrics to sell to the West. Brava.”
But the song is also getting a ton of love. Several fans on YouTube said they loved the lyrics and applauded the duo for their fresh singing style.
“You both are the king of rap industry,” wrote one, while another wrote, “Desi Niki MinaJ & Eminem!!! Love you gully gang!”
Watch the video here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.