Indian American filmmaker Namrata Singh Gujral has brought together actors Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri for a film that will see its world premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
In the film titled, “5 Weddings,” an Indian American journalist, played by Fakhri, travels to India to cover the colorful vibrancy of Indian weddings. Once there, she begins to explore the lives of Hijras, a sect of transgender dancers who have been an integral part of Indian weddings for centuries.
A conflict arises when she decides to delve more into the life of a Hijra but her government designated liaison officer (Rao) is told to put a stop to her endeavor.
As the coverage of Indian weddings unfolds, according to the makers, “so does a colorful mosaic of lost loves, transgender tangles and culture clashes along the heartfelt journey of life, symbolized by the universal ups and downs of a wedding celebration.”
“I am so thrilled that the fruits of our labor are around the corner,” Gujral told The Indian Express. ‘5 Weddings’ will have its global premiere at Cannes next month. It will be the first-time audiences will be able to watch the film. It is immensely exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Americans are loving the film – so, I hope the French like it too.”
The film also stars Academy Award nominee Candy Clark, Golden Globe nominee Bo Derek and Dutch American actor Anneliese Van der Pol.
Rao was last seen in “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” while Fakhri last starred in Riteish Deshmukh’s “Banjo.”
Gujral, who has battled both breast and blood cancer, is also the creator of the “1 a Minute” initiative, a celebrity-packed documentary about cancer. Also an actress, Gujral has appeared in films like “Kaante” and “Americanizing Shelley.”
