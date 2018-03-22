SAN JOSE, Calif. — Eclectic new songs coupled with semi-classical melodies composed by Ram Sampath, Bollywood music composer, producer, vocalist and musician, accompanied by his troupe of musicians and dancers of the Mona Khan Company, marked the electrifying program billed as, “Ram Sampath Live,” held at the Mexican Heritage Plaza here Mar. 10 and 11. Sampath and Mona Khan are a dynamic brother-sister duo in the fields of music and dance, with Sampath having composed music for movies such as “Delhi Belly,” “Khakee,” “Talaash,” “Raees” and “Fukrey,” amongst others.
The program commenced with Sampath singing “Na Me Janu, Na Tu Jaane” from the movie “Talaash,” with 15 dancers of MKC gyrating and grooving with zest and zeal to the foot-tapping number. The second performance was a creative take on Kathak presented with and interesting use of props ending with Bay Area-based Kathak danseuse Antara Bhardwaj performing a short solo.
The audience applauded regularly in the two-hour program to the fast-paced dance numbers performed seamlessly with unmatched synchronicity. The new age dances were peppered with creatively choreographed traditional performing arts like Kathak and Raas by Mona Khan Company dancers on varied numbers from Sampath’s compositions over the years.
In between the singing and dancing, Sampath narrated some anecdotes about his journey as a music composer in Bollywood. “One of the most interesting parts of my journey as a composer and a human being has been being a part of ‘Satyamev Jayate’, a TV show on social issues in India,” said Sampath. “Aamir Khan has not let go of his childhood friends. He loves India very much. The show made me travel my country more and I have fallen more in love with India while also learning why a lot of people behave and do what they do,” said the music composer before starting the beautiful melody of “Tera Rang Aisa Chad Gaya,” the title track from the program “Satyamev Jayate.”
Sampath’s singers, Pavni Pande and Sidhant Bhonsle, along with other members of his troupe, kept up the tempo and entertained and engaged the audience with their range and renditions.
Sampath appreciated the prolific music talent available in the Bay Area that he said he has witnessed in a singing competition in which ten singers were selected. Two of the winners performed live. Ritisha Padmanabham’s delivery on the need for raising a voice for violence against women was much-admired by the audience. Similarly, strong social messages on the need to save the girl child via the famous song “Chiraiya” and the case of the Nirbhaya rape in India moistened many an eye and brought the house down.
Paying homage to the music of the courtesans of India who not only earned a livelihood via singing and dancing but also helped preserve the performing arts like Thumri and Kathak, Pande sang “Kajra Muhubaat Wala” with passion and purpose. Some of her other songs that elicited a huge ovation included “Amritsariya Kachi Kaliyan Na Thod” and “Sweety, Sweety Sweety Tera Pyar Chaida” to the potent mix of energetic dances.
Well synchronized and high energy performances by young dancers of the Mona Khan Company to “Udi, Udi Jai” were another crowd pleaser. The colorful costumes and the masks of the dancers added to the beauty of the dance number done in the style of Raas.
Another unforgettable performance of the evening was the final presentation of the show on the famous song, “Laila, O Laila, Aisi Huon Laila” from the movie “Raees.” The accomplished dancers set the stage on fire with dynamic dancing, eye-catching acrobatics in attractive costumes and creative props.
