Indian American actress Sakina Jaffrey, who was most recently seen as Trish Forsyth, station commander of the CIA office in Finland, in “Red Sparrow,” the Francis Lawrence-directed spy thriller starring Jennifer Lawrence, is gearing up for another thriller.
The actress will play the role of Fatima in the Denzel Washington starrer thriller, “The Equalizer 2,” a sequel to the 2014 film, “The Equalizer,” based on the TV series of the same name.
The film will release July 20, according to Variety.
Jaffrey currently has a series regular role on the NBC drama, “Timeless,” the second season of which premiered March 11.
Jaffrey, who also played Indian American actress Mindy Kaling’s TV mother on “The Mindy Project,” has an impressive acting history stretching back to the 80s, with roles on shows such as “Law & Order,” “Sex and the City,” “Heroes,” “Halal in the Family,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Homeland,” and, most recently, “Mr. Robot.”
Another of her upcoming projects is “Behold My Heart,” a drama in which in the aftermath of tragedy, a woman and her teenage son must forge into uncharted territory in order to move on with their lives. It stars Marisa Tomei, Charlie Plummer, Timothy Olyphant, and Indian American actor/comedian Nik Dodani.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.