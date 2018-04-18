The “Da-Bangg The Tour: Reloaded” concert, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, among other stars, is scheduled for June 30 at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., the show’s organizers said during a press conference held April 12 in Fremont, Calif. Seen at the event are (l-r back row): Veeru Uppala, Vijaya Aasuri, Adil Jagmagia, a member of Salman Khan’s management team; Jordy Patel, Salman Khan’s manager; Gautam Rana, Kuljeet Rana, Deepak Vohra, Archana Vohra, Sanjeev Masih, Amitabh Bhargava, Mo Polani, Kukki Polani; front row: Prasad Mangnia, Max Makhijani, national promoter Bhavesh Patel, and Bhavini Joshi. (Som Sharma/India-West photo)