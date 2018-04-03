Eminent celebrities such as Salman Rushdie, Mira Nair, Madhur Jaffrey, Suketu Mehta, Sarita Chaudhury, Aasif Mandvi, Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, Consulate General of India Sameer Chakravorty, and Tracey Jackson will be gracing the 20th anniversary gala of the Indo-American Arts Council to be held May 6 in New York, aboard the Cornocopia Majesty yacht.
The 2018 celebration will include spectacular events, according to a press release. Glamorously attired guests will gather at Pier 81 in New York City, to board the yacht and celebrate the occasion with a scrumptious gourmet dinner, dancing, live jazz band, premium bar, live auction, fashion show, a photo exhibition of IAAC archival images, and celebrity speeches while sailing around.
In the previous years, the event has been attended by celebs like Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Hansal Mehta, Rajkumar Rao, Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rishi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Ismail Merchant, James Ivory, Deepa Mehta, Manish Dayal, Danny Boyle, Poorna Jaganathan, Sakina Jaffrey, Shyam Benegal, Mani Ratnam, Feroz Khan, and Om Puri, among others.
The Indo-American Arts Council is a not-for-profit resource arts organization charged with the mission of promoting and building the awareness, creation, production, exhibition, publication and performance of Indian and cross-cultural art forms in North America.
The organization supports all artistic disciplines in the classical, fusion, folk and innovative forms influenced by the arts of India. They work cooperatively with colleagues around the U.S. to broaden their collective audiences and to create a network for shared information, resources and funding.
The focus is to work with artists and arts organizations in North America as well as to facilitate artists and arts organizations from India to exhibit, perform and produce their works there.
