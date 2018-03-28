Indian American actress Sarayu Rao has landed two plum projects: She has been cast in a lead role in NBC’s half-hour single-camera comedy from Aseem Batra, Amy Poehler, Julie Anne Robinson and Universal TV; and is paired opposite John Cena in the upcoming film, “Blockers.”
Deadline reports that Paul Adelstein (“Scandal”) has been tapped as the male lead opposite Rao in the NBC pilot, written by Batra and directed by Robinson.
Ohio-born Batra is a co-executive producer and writer on the NBC comedy, “Marlon.” She has also made a handful of on-screen appearance in shows like “Black-ish,” Family Guy,” and “The Cleveland Show.”
The untitled comedy, inspired by Orli Auslander’s book, “I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything,” according to Deadline, shows one woman’s (Rao’s) hilarious unfiltered take on the side effects of trying to have it all.
Rao’s Emet, adds the report, is a modern working mother who is in a constant battle between being a mom and still having some personal fulfillment. She works as a storyboard artist at a video game startup with a group of young guys, whom she often uses as sounding boards for her own personal issues.
Batra executive produces with Poehler via her Paper Kite Productions, Robinson via her CannyLads Productions, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Josh Maurer.
Rao, known for recurring guest roles in shows like CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” the CW series “No Tomorrow,” comedies like “Two and a Half Men,” and cop dramas like “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Agents of Shield,” as well as roles in movies like Robert Redford’s “Lions for Lambs,” is set to play a mom to Indo-Australian actress Geraldine Viswanathan in the upcoming comedy, “Blockers.”
The comedy, which is scheduled to release April 6, along with Cena, also stars Kathryn Newton, and Leslie Mann.
In “Blockers,” the directorial debut of Kay Cannon – writer of the “Pitch Perfect” series – when three parents stumble upon their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.
The film, which premiered at the SXSW film festival March 10, is produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, under their Point Grey Pictures banner (“Neighbors,” “This Is the End”), alongside Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (“Harold & Kumar” series) and DMG Entertainment’s Chris Fenton (“47 Ronin”).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.