For five seasons of NBC’s “Heroes” and six episodes of “Heroes Reborn,” Sendhil Ramamurthy portrayed Dr. Mohinder Suresh, the genetics professor whose research into people with extraordinary abilities altered his life forever.
The Indian American actor is now busy expanding his fan base through his portrayal of Paul Hammond, the chief oneirologist of Onira-tech, in the NBC drama series, “Reverie.”
The thriller follows Mara Kint (Sarah Shahi), a former hostage negotiator and expert on human behavior who became a college professor after facing an unimaginable personal tragedy. But when her former boss, Charlie Ventana (Dennis Haysbert), brings her in to save ordinary people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced immersive virtual-reality program in which you can live out your wildest dreams, she finds that in saving others, she may actually have discovered a way to save herself.
The cast also includes Jessica Lu and Kathryn Morris.
Most recently, Ramamurthy played Governor Julian, the head of London’s most notorious prison, on Sky 1’s “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man.” Ramamurthy also starred opposite Piper Perabo as second-generation CIA man, former Yale lacrosse star and playboy Jai Wilcox on USA Network’s “Covert Affairs,” as well as the scheming District Attorney Gabe Lowen on CW’s “Beauty and the Beast.” He guest-starred on three episodes of “The Office” and provided voice for the “Family Guy” episode, “Road to India.”
On the big screen, Ramamurthy starred in and executive produced Mahesh Pailoor’s “Brahmin Bulls,” a heartfelt and humorous exploration of the ever-evolving relationship between a father and son, the women in their lives, and the powerful secrets they keep.
In the forthcoming independent romantic drama/offbeat comedy, “Shotgun,” from writers-directors Hannah Marks and Joey Power, Ramamurthy plays boss to Mia, a woman who falls fast into a relationship involving a life-changing illness.
Additional film credits of Ramamurthy include the high-energy crime thriller, “Shor In the City,” in which Ramamurthy played an American businessman who is forced down a dark path with irreversible consequences.
He also played a love interest to Kristen Bell in writer/director Liz Garcia’s “The Lifeguard,” and starred in Gurinder Chadha’s “It’s a Wonderful Afterlife.” His credits also include cameos in Broken Lizard’s “The Slammin’ Salmon” and “Blind Dating” with Chris Pine.
Born in Chicago, Ill., and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Ramamurthy was a competitive junior tennis player in Texas who wanted to turn pro, wasn’t good enough, and fell back on his safety profession, acting, according to his NBC bio. To please his parents, he enrolled as a pre-med major at Tufts University in Boston, Mass., before taking drama as an elective. Eventually, his interest in acting led Ramamurthy to London, where he attended the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art.
