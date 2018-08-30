Sankara Eye Foundation’s fundraising concerts Aug. 24 in San Jose, Calif., and Aug. 25 in Pasadena, Calif., which were headlined by the famous trio of Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, and the multi-talented Bollywood actor/singer Farhan Akhtar, were a big hit, drawing huge crowds.
Both the venues, San Jose State University and the Pasadena Convention Center, were bursting with music and infectious energy as Mahadevan and Akhtar performed to a live orchestra in front of the capacity crowd comprising largely of Indian American fans, patrons and volunteers.
At an earlier news conference, when asked what fans could expect at the concert, Mahadevan had told India-West: “We’ll make you laugh, dance, cry, inspire…” And that’s exactly what they did, performing some of their all-time hits as fans chanted their names.
Akhtar and Mahadevan go back a long way and their camaraderie was palpable at the show. Akhtar, along with his director sister Zoya Akhtar, directed Mahadevan’s first album, “Breathless,” that firmed up Mahadevan’s position in Bollywood.
That the concert was going to be a spellbinding one was evident from the get-go, as Akhtar and Mahadevan teamed up to perform hits from the 2001 ground-breaking film, “Dil Chahta Hai.”
That was only a teaser to whet the fans’ appetite. The rest of the concert was an eclectic mix of soul-stirring romantic songs and foot-tapping dance numbers.
Farhan, the son of famed poet/lyricist Javed Akhtar, also set the mood with some poetry recital. His occasional narration of anecdotes from his life had the audience in splits.
Opening with the rollicking “Dil Dhadkne Do” that was followed by “Pichle Saat Dinon Mein,” Akhtar kept churning out hit after hit from his carefully honed set list.
His funky dance moves, constant interaction with the crowd, and singing the crowd favorites in his raspy voice, turned the arena into a dance floor.
Mahadevan was his effervescent self and brought his humorous side to the stage. Beginning his act with a Ganesh Vandana, the prolific singer delighted his fans with several of his smash hits from his extensive repertoire, often fusing Bollywood music with classical tunes, which drew loud applause and multiple standing ovations.
The night was filled with melodic samples, many of which received encore requests from the audience.
Mahadevan continued the momentum, oscillating between high-tempo songs like “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom” and “It’s the Time to Disco,” and heart-tugging numbers like “Maa” from “Taare Zameen Par” and “Ae Watan” from “Raazi.” The singer was overwhelmed with all the appreciation coming his way right from the beginning of the show.
Noorani on the guitar and Mendonsa on the keyboard, both of whom have been composing music with Mahadevan for the last 22 years, perfectly guided the musician.
A sense of calm prevailed in the theater as Mendonsa played a beautiful rendition of the song, “Kal Ho Naa Ho.”
Mahadevan went on to perform a string of hits, including “Breathless,” which stirred the crowd. The lineup also featured Tamil, Telugu and Marathi songs.
The night culminated with all the performers on stage, showing off their singing chops with high-energy numbers like “Galla Goodiyan,” which got the packed house, once again, on their feet, giving the memorable concert a befitting conclusion.
Murali Krishnamurthy, founder and executive chairman of SEF, acknowledged on stage that an event of this magnitude would not have been possible without the unflinching support of the sponsors, and expressed his sincere gratitude to them. He presented the progress of the organization to the attendees and announced that three hospitals in India have now become self-sufficient and two more are close to becoming self-sufficient.
SEF, which is working towards eradicating curable blindness in India for the past 20 years, currently has nine super-specialty hospitals and is working on three new hospitals: in Hyderabad, Indore and Mumbai. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2wp9bQT)
The organization provides free eye care for those unable to afford it, with the rural poor accounting for 80 percent (approximately 150,000 people per year) of the surgeries performed at Sankara Eyecare Institutes in India. Over 1.75 million people have received the gift of vision so far. SEF hopes to increase that number to 1.77 million this year.
SEF has earned a coveted four-star rating from Charity Navigator for its fiscal management practices and commitment to transparency.
Mahadevan, Noorani and Mendonsa have been longtime supporters of the organization and are passionate about using the arts to both entertain the audience and to highlight the cause. Mahadevan even visited one of the hospitals in India some time ago.
“You support the cause, you believe in the cause, you are ready to do concerts with an organization like Sankara Eye Foundation, but till you go and visit their hospital and see the changes that come about in the patients’ lives, that’s when it totally changes you,” the renowned singer/composer admitted to India-West Aug. 23 during a press meet at the Hilton Hotel in San Jose. “When you visit the hospitals and see young, old, children, poor people…from every economic strata, the difference that Sankara Eye Foundation is making in people’s lives, but you’ll only understand when you visit.”
Sudha Prakash adds from Los Angeles: At the Pasadena concert, two energetic singers, Shannon Donald and Srinidhi Ghatate, opened the concert with “Shayam Hai Jaam Hai” and “Aaj Ki Raat Hona Hai Kya,” after which there was a short video presentation and Krishnamurthy gave a brief synopsis about the goals of the organization for this year and up to the year 2020/25. Emcee Qusro Patel announced the somber news of John McCain’s (Arizona senator) demise and requested the audience to stand up and observe a 30-second moment of silence, after which he invited Akhtar to come on stage.
Akhtar came on stage looking handsome in a white shirt, blue jeans and a khakhi trench coat. Once on stage, he took complete control, with his high-energy singing, recitation of Hindi couplets and cool dancing moves and soon the audience was eating out of his hands.
Expressing his gratitude, he recalled on stage the time when he was young and was not exactly sure about his future plans. Later, he was able to display his anguish and uncertainty of those times in the song, “Mein Aisa Kyon Hoon.”
Changing the tempo, he switched to the sweet song of wonder, “Socha Hai” from “Rock On.” Then goading the audience to get as loud as they could, he sang “Pichle Saat Dinon Mein,” creating an instant party atmosphere.
Grooving to the Latin beat, he presented the sensuous “Senorita” and the audience couldn’t contain their enthusiasm any longer and they started dancing in the aisles and in front of the stage.
Before leaving the stage, he talked about his longtime association with Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy.
As the theater lights flickered and the multi-hued psychedelic lights danced, Mahadevan began with the spiritual prayer, “Ek Dantaya,” before moving onto the philosophical “Har Pal Yahan Jee Bar Jiyo.” With Srinidhi Ghatate giving him excellent vocal support, he presented “Man Mast Magan” and “Tere Naina Re” as a tribute to the wonderful work done by Sankara Eye Foundation.
No concert of Mahadevan is ever complete without him crooning his signature, “Breathless,” which he did with amazing clarity.
Before their time ran out, Akhtar joined Mahadevan to sing some more songs from “Rock On” and other films. Darshan Mehta of Balaji Entertainment, who is the national promoter of the tour, gave a vote of thanks before the scintillating concert ended.
Prior to the concert, India-West spoke to Krishnamurthy, SEF founder K. Sridharan and SEF patron Anil Lal, who outlined the foundation’s cause and goals. They said that the land for the Mumbai hospital has been donated by the Jhunjunwala Foundation, which is also contributing 50 percent of the building and operational costs, adding that their vision is to perform 500,000 free surgeries by the year 2025. Lal stated that the fundraising concerts are done to create awareness in the larger community and reach the maximum number of donors.
