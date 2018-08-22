Sankara Eye Foundation’s next fundraising concerts, with the magnificent trio of Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendosa, and the multi-talented Bollywood actor/singer Farhan Akhtar, will be held Aug. 24 at the San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif., and Aug. 25 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif.
Mahadevan, who is a famous singer/music composer, made an impressive start with his first album, “Breathless.” He has won the National Award for the ‘Best Playback Singer’ and ‘Best Music Director’ multiple times.
Noorani is a renowned music composer/guitarist. He has lent his vocals to many Bollywood songs such as “Ek Junoon” from “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” and “Don The Theme” from “Don.”
Mendosa played guitar and piano for musician A.R Rehman before he became a music composer.
Akhtar, the son of noted screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, is a film director, screenwriter, producer, actor, playback singer and television host. After beginning his career in Bollywood as an assistant director for “Lamhe” in 1991, Akhtar made his directorial debut with “Dil Chahta Hai” in 2001, for which he won a National Award.
Akhtar made his Hollywood debut through the soundtrack of “Bride and Prejudice” in 2004, for which he wrote the lyrics. His official acting debut was with “Rock On!” in 2008. His portrayal of Milkha Singh in the 2013 film, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” earned him the Filmfare Award for the ‘Best Actor.’
The trio of Shankar/Ehsaan/Loy has together created magic in the past, winning many national awards for best music direction in films like “Kal Ho Na Ho,” “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Bunty Aur Babli” and “Rock On.”
Sankara Eye Foundation, USA, founded in 1998 by K. Muralidharan, K. Sridharan, and Khushnood Ahmad, is striving hard to eradicate curable blindness in India.
SEF is registered as a nonprofit under sec 501(c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The goal of SEF, USA, is to support the service provider, Sankara Eyecare Institutes in India, and raise funds for surgeries as well as capital funds to build super specialty eye-care hospitals across the country. SEF currently has nine hospitals and is working on three new hospitals: in Hyderabad, Indore and Mumbai.
The organization provides free eye care for those unable to afford it, with the rural poor accounting for 80 percent (approx. 150,000 people per year) of the surgeries performed at SECI hospitals. Over 1.75 million people have received the gift of vision so far.
SEF has also consistently earned the highest rating of 4 stars from Charity Navigator, based on its financial management and health and commitment to accountability and transparency.
For more information, visit www.giftofvision.org.
