Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, who addressed the Indian American media Aug. 23 at the Hilton Hotel in San Jose, Calif., are set to perform along with Farhan Akhtar at Sankara Eye Foundation’s fundraising concert in the city Aug. 24. The concert will also be held Aug. 25 in Pasadena. (L-r): K. Sridharan, founder of SEF; Noorani, Mahadevan, Mendonsa; Darshan Mehta, national promotor; and Murali Krishnamurthy, founder and executive chairman of SEF, are seen at the press meet. (India-West photo)