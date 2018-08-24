SAN JOSE, Calif. — “You support the cause, you believe in the cause, you are ready to do concerts with an organization like Sankara Eye Foundation, but till you go and visit their hospital and see the changes that come about in the patients’ lives, that it when it totally changes you,” renowned singer/composer Shankar Mahadevan admitted to India-West Aug. 23 during a press meet at the Hilton Hotel here, a day before the organization’s fundraising concert at the San Jose State University here.
“When you visit the hospitals and see young, old, children, poor people…from every economic strata, the difference that Sankara Eye Foundation is making in people’s lives, but you’ll only understand when you visit,” added Mahadevan, part of the famous trio of Shankar, Ehsaan Loy.
Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa, along with Bollywood actor/singer Farhan Akhtar, will be performing Aug. 24 in San Jose, Calif., and Aug. 25 in Pasadena, Calif.
Adding to Mahadevan’s point, K. Sridharan, one of the founders of SEF, revealed that the whole Sankara movement started after he visited the Coimbatore hospital at his uncle’s insistence.
“I was impressed to see a charity hospital that looked better than El Camino hospital here,” he recalled at the event.
Mahadevan said the four of them are looking forward to entertaining the California crowds.
“Ehsaan, Loy and me, we have been composing music together for the last 23 years,” said Mahadevan. “With Farhan, our association has been from day one. My first album, ‘Breathless,’ was directed by Farhan and Zoya. You’ll see what vibe we have on stage.”
When asked what fans could expect at the concert, the “Breathless” star stated, “We’ll make you laugh, dance, cry, inspire…,” adding that since their last trip to the San Francisco Bay Area, they’ve released a lot of new songs which the audience will get to enjoy, like the popular patriotic song, “Ae Watan,” from “Raazi.”
Murali Krishnamurthy, founder and executive chairman of Sankara Eye Foundation, noted that the last time the energetic trio performed at the same venue was in 2016, and it was a packed house.
“This time, we also have Farhan Akhtar, so they are going to set the stage on fire,” said Krishnamurthy. “This show is not for the weak-hearted person.”
Sharing the progress the organization has made, Krishnamurthy said that SEF is currently running nine hospitals and will give the gift of vision to 1.77 million people this year, adding that the land for the Hyderabad hospital has been finalized and the work will soon start at the site, while the work at the Indore hospital has also been initiated. The Mumbai hospital, he said, will be named Jhunjhunwala Sankara Eye Hospital, owing to their foundation’s sizeable contribution, and the construction for that will start right after the monsoon.
At the end of 2019, or the beginning of 2020, he said, the foundation will be running 12 hospitals, with a capacity of 300,000 free eye surgeries per year.
“But we are not stopping there,” he said. “Our goal now is to provide half a million surgeries per year by the year 2025…Our younger team members will take over later. I want them to eradicate blindness in India.”
Mahadevan said that entertaining fans remains their priority and if doing so serves a good cause, it becomes a double whammy.
“We have done many tours with them, performed on various occasions. Every time we meet the people behind Sankara, we feel so insignificant. They give us so much inspiration with the kind of work they’re doing,” said Mahadevan. “Besides entertaining people and making them dance and happy, along with that, if we are able to be a part of this wonderful cause, I think we are looking at a bigger picture of what music can do.”
“We are very blessed to be able to so what we do and help change people’s lives,” said Mendonsa. “We are trying to be as honest as we can to the music. We go with the feeling. At the end of the day, you are only reacting to your emotion.”
Mahadevan added that they believe that change is the only constant in music, and in life, and they are constantly trying to improve their skills.
“It’s always nice to start our tour from San Jose. The audience here is fantastic and very encouraging and the show this time has a very different concept and it’ll be a high-energy show,” said Noorani. “Sankara Eye Foundation is doing a very good work and we always try to associate ourselves with people who do good work, selfless work. It’s very important for us to give back to the society as opposed to just taking from it.”
