ANAHEIM, Calif. — On Aug. 12, Voice of Specially Abled People and the Shah Foundation presented an inspiring Hindi musical play, “Soordas,” at the Servite High School here. The play was based on the life of Soordas, the 16th century saint, poet and musician.
Padmashri Shekhar Sen wrote, composed, sang and acted in the mono act musical appropriately presented by the foundation for the specially-abled, as Soordas was visually impaired.
VOSAP, founded by Pranav and Usha Desai, is a UN-accredited NGO which is creating awareness and inclusivity of the specially-abled people and their needs in conjunction with the government of India. It has a global team of 4,000-plus passionate volunteers, who are changing government policies, raising grassroots awareness and working with companies for raising employment opportunities for the disabled.
Before the play started, emcee Hiten Shah requested the audience to download the ‘VOSAP’ mobile app that enables the volunteers to create accessibility mapping, and asked them to navigate the app for more information on the organization.
Sen, the son of renowned classical singers and musicologists Dr. Arun Kumar Sen and Dr. Aneeta Sen, has more than 200 musical albums to his credit and has composed music for TV serials and films. Some of his works include “Tulsidas,” “Kabeer,” “Vivekanand” and “Sahab.”
The stage setting was minimal, with a u-shaped black platform with steps. A digital screen at the back and two side screens flanked the stage. The play opened as Sen, dressed in a simple dhoti and kurta, a red shawl and a cap on his head, came on stage, singing one of the most popular bhajans of Soordas, “Maiya Mori Mein Nahi Makhan Kayo.”
Soordas was born blind to poor parents in Faridabad district and was a victim of neglect and bullying by his brothers and friends. Though deeply loved and cared for by his mother, who called him Suraj and told him that Lord Krishna is his friend and will take care of his needs and protect him from his sufferings, he left his home at a tender age of six.
His strong belief in Lord Krishna gave him the strength to get into a boat sailing to Vrindavan on his own, and then spend his entire life singing the praises of Lord Krishna.
In Vrindavan, he was given shelter in a small hut by Bachu baba and his wife Lakshmi, who showered him with motherly love. As he grew up in this affectionate household, he earned a lot of love and respect for his beautiful voice and his singing. When he turned 16, he gets summoned by the Chaudhary of Rawal Gaon, which is the birthplace of Radha, to recite the Bhagvat for nine days.
At the age of 20, he goes on a journey to Ayodhya with his friend Manesar to visit Lord Rama’s birth place. This journey happens in the historical background of Sikandar Shah Lodhi’s destruction of the temples in Ayodhya and elsewhere and the terror sweeping the area. They take shelter in Sufi singer Rahman Khan’s house who treats them with his generosity and hospitality.
Soordas and his friend return to Braj with heavy hearts from the sad memories of a destroyed Ayodhya. At the age of 26, he goes to Kasi under the patronage of Ashargi Lala, a rich weapons seller who gets remorseful and becomes a spiritual philanthropist. He tells Soordas that Kasi is a holy place which is the very essence of life. As Braj also gets invaded by Shah’s army, he stays in Kasi for three years.
In the second act, Soordas meets Mahaprabhu Vallabacharya on the banks of Yamuna and his life is transformed completely. Under this great guru, he receives the deep knowledge of Hindu philosophy called Pustimarga (the path of grace) in which humans gain salvation through sneha (deep rooted love for god). He encourages Soordas to sing the glory of the celestial dance of Radha and Krishna and to spread the love of Krishna in the times of religious fanaticism and hatred. After his training under the great master, Soordas becomes a complete holy man and becomes a prolific composer of bhajans and discourses on religious subjects in the era of bhakti movement.
As his fame spreads far and wide, emperor Akbar expresses a wish to meet him at his palace but Soordas is reluctant to leave Braj and his beloved Krishna. His refusal makes the emperor come to Braj along with his famous musician Tansen to pay his respect to Soordas.
To his delight, Soordas meets his contemporaries Swami Haridas, Tulsidas, Bhaiju Bawra and Meera Bai during the course of his life.
Towards the end of his life, Soordas expresses his desire to spend his last days at Parsouli, where Lord Krishna spent his childhood. On his 105th birthday, all the poets from far and wide gather around him to sing their compositions and celebrate his life. After drinking the holy water brought by one of the holy men, Soordas attains immortality by merging with his beloved Krishna. As Sen sang “Sri Krishna Saranam Mama,” the stage was lit with a bright green light and the show, which submerged the audience in the realm of spirituality, ended, bringing the audience out of their reverie. Sen thanked the audience for coming in great numbers to watch the play.
The play, which covers the 105 years of the poet’s life touching on the interesting and life changing moments, is like a superbly delivered religious discourse. It has several famous bhajans and ragas which are sung melodiously by Sen, who brilliantly captures the audience’s interest and concentration with his spellbinding performance and witty dialogues. Sen is flawless in enacting various characters and bringing the right emotion at the right time, and his singing is par excellence. He expertly portrays the peace, tranquility and the grace of the simple yet great poet. The subtitles flashing on the side screens helped the audience in following the meaning of the bhajans and the story. The back screen always had the image of baby Krishna throughout the play, signifying the presence of Krishna around Soordas.
During the intermission, there was a brief video presentation of the good work done by the VOSAP foundation in India.
Rashmi Shah dedicated the show as the foundation’s first fundraiser. The organizers held a silent fundraising session in which the attendees were requested to contribute generously to meet the goal of $50,000, which was matched by the Sarva Mangal Family Trust and Tarsadia Foundation Trust. In the end, it was announced that the evening raised over $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.