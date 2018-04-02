Indian American filmmaker Shilpi Roy, who sold her first television show, “Brown Girls,” to Freeform TV, the ABC Family channel, which was rebranded in 2016, is now working on a short film, “Ring,” as part of the prestigious AFI Directing Workshop for Women program.
Roy is the fourth woman of South Asian descent to be selected for the American Film Institute’s much coveted program, which is a hands-on training program committed to increasing the number of women working professionally in screen directing. Distinguished DWW alumna include Maya Angelou, Anne Bancroft, Neema Barnette, Linka Glatter, Lynne Littman and Matia Karrell.
In the romantic comedy, when the protagonist Shalini has a chance encounter with a woman in a bathroom who’s in the middle of a relationship crisis, Shalini must confront past heartbreak to help this stranger make the most important decision of her life, and in doing so is forced to come to terms with her own life choices.
Four out of the film’s five characters are South Asian, said Roy. “Ring,” according to Roy, explores the complexities and nuances of being in interracial relationships as the main characters are both women, and are apprehensive of committing a lifetime to people of a different race.
Roy is currently running a crowdfunding campaign to make this film a reality. She needs funds to the tune of $30,000, she said, adding that she plans on developing it into a TV show featuring a large South Asian cast.
“As a content creator, I strive to bring honest, accurate, and authentic portrayals of under-represented populations to life. I work in comedy because it’s when we laugh together that we truly understand we are more alike than we are different,” said Roy.
A Charlotte, North Carolina, native, Roy is the writer/director/producer of the award-winning Web series, “Hipsterhood,” which ran for two seasons, also winning “Best Comedy Web Series” at the L.A. Weekly’s Web Awards. She has also directed episodes of the Emmy-winning Web series, “Emma Approved.”
A graduate of the University of South California’s School of Cinematic Arts, Roy also directed the magician-comedy series called “Disillusioned,” which garnered a “Best Comedy Web Series” award at the Hollyweb Film Festival.
She has worked with notable TV producers Warren Littlefield (“Fargo”), Aaron Kaplan (“Life in Pieces”), Nastaran Dibai (“Dear White People”), and Mark Cendrowski (“The Big Bang Theory”).
Roy also directs industrial and educational videos for Google and YouTube.
