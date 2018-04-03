The global online rights to the Sikh period drama, “The Black Prince,” a film starring acclaimed singer-songwriter Satinder Sartaj, have been acquired by Uniglobe Entertainment, a Hollywood-based production, distribution and marketing studio.
Releasing on digital platforms and DVD April 10, “The Black Prince” will be available in English, Hindi and Punjabi.
Having secured the coveted Top 10 box office spot in the U.K. during its theatrical release in 2017, “The Black Prince” narrates the true story of the king of Punjab, Maharajah Duleep Singh. The film is a personal account of Maharajah Duleep Singh’s lifelong struggle to reclaim his rightful kingdom back from the British, as he rebelled against religious supremacy, rose against religious persecution and finally returned to his Sikh roots. (See earlier India-West story here.)
Sartaaj makes his acting debut with the film as Maharajah Duleep Singh, while veteran actress Shabana Azmi plays Maharani Jindan, the exiled king’s mother. Celebrated British actor Jason Flemyng stars as Dr. Login, the foster parent of the Maharajah.
Commenting on the partnership, Namrata Singh Gujral, Indian American president of Uniglobe Entertainment, said: “Vaisakhi commemorates the formation of the ‘Khalsa Panth,’ under Guru Gobind Singh Ji, after the execution of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji for refusing to convert to Islam. When I watched the film, I had tears in my eyes. As a Sikh, I felt honored to bring the story of Maharajah Duleep Singh to Sikhs worldwide so our children can learn how our Sikh community of warriors has consistently fought and risen against religious intolerance and the persecution of Sikhs.”
“The Black Prince” is produced by Firdaus Productions and Brillstein Entertainment Partners in Hollywood, with SAGA of India handling the Punjabi and Hindi release.
“Vaisakhi seemed to be the perfect time to present this film to every Sikh worldwide because Vaisakhi celebrates Sikh heroism and that is what ‘The Black Prince’ does,” said Indian American director Kavi Raz.
The film will be available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Fandango Now, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. The DVDs will be distributed on Amazon and the film’s official website www.TheBlackPrince.com.
“I felt this story needs to be told because our children do not know much about the last king of the Sikhs – Maharajah Duleep Singh,” said the film’s executive producer Jasjeet Singh. “We should realize his efforts to regain his kingdom that eventually resulted in a Gadar Movement and the contribution of Sikhs in Indian Independence. This is a missing chapter in Indian history, too.”
