Sony Pictures Networks Productions, the film production arm of Sony Pictures Networks India, is set to co-produce and distribute Indian filmmaker Kireet Khurana’s “T For Taj Mahal,” reports screendaily.com.
Produced by Abis Rizvi, the film, which is currently in post-production for a theatrical release in India later this year, tracks an illiterate man’s quest to bring literacy to his village through his unique social enterprise.
Khurana, a six-time recipient of the President’s National Award, explains on LinkedIn that “T For Taj Mahal,” is a “high-concept script of a protagonist who invents a business that goes beyond just bottom lines, a social entrepreneurship that measures its success in the number lives it has transformed.”
He goes on to explain that the film explores not only the inner personal conflict and guilt of the protagonist, but also touches upon the extra-personal, underlying systemic issues and dogmas.
The film stars Ali Faulkner, Manoj Pahwa, Pitobash, Raveena Tandon, Bidita Bag, and Zachary Coffin, among others.
Headed by Sneha Rajani, adds the publication, SPNP has previously co-produced story-driven Indian films such as “Piku,” “Poster Boys” and “Mubarakan.” Its most recent production, “Soorma,” a biopic of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, is scheduled for release in June 2018.
