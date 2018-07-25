SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The American Conservatory Theater here has masterfully staged Indo-Irish playwright Ursula Rani Sarma’s adaptation of “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” based on the 2007 novel by Khaled Hosseini, which depicts the lives of two women married to the same cruel man in a post-war, Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
The play has a limited engagement from July 17-29 at the Geary Theater in San Francisco. It opened in May at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego, and will next be performed at the Seattle Repertory Theater Oct. 5-Nov. 10.
Hosseini — an Afghani-American physician who burst onto the literary scene in 2003 with “The Kite Runner” — captures the nuanced inner lives of women in a manner rare to male novelists; Sarma has retained that depth in her adaptation.
The play revolves around the characters Laila and Mariam, who are both married to Rasheed — played by Haysam Kadri — in a home in Kabul. Mariam — played by Denmo Ibrahim — born out of wedlock, bears the long suffering of her dead mother, for her inability to conceive a son for Rasheed.
Laila — portrayed by Nadine Malouf — the daughter of a poet, comes to the home as a 15-year-old, surviving a mortar shell attack which kills her parents. She longs to find her childhood friend Tariq — whom she secretly loves — but agrees to marry Rasheed in desperation after being told Tariq has also died.
The two wives begin on bad terms; Mariam is envious of Rasheed’s affection for his child bride, and the loss of her control over the household. But the women’s bond to each other grows stronger as Rasheed’s brutality grows harsher. As the Taliban increase their hold on the city, strictly creating the order under which women must live their lives, Rasheed’s contempt for his wives grows, resulting in ever-harsher punishments, especially after Laila bears her first child, a girl.
The emotionally-raw play has few light moments to spare its intensity. Director Carey Perloff spares little in depicting the harsh conditions under which the two women live, exposing their beatings by Rasheed and members of the Taliban. But joy seeps out, nonetheless, as Mariam, Laila, and the children strengthen their bonds.
In an interview with A.C.T., Sarma said the play was about “the immense strength and endurance of women and how they can survive tremendous suffering to keep those they love alive.”
“It is also about how, even in the darkest of times and places, love can grow and sustain the human spirit beyond all pain and hardship,” said Sarma, noting that theater is “one of the best mediums to explore complex human relationships.”
