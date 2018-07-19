SAN FRANCISCO — Bay Area-based Indian-born comedians, Samson Koletkar and Abhay Nadkarni, and The Times of India Group Present the 5th Annual Desi Comedy Fest, an 11-day South Asian stand-up comedy extravaganza that will tour comedy clubs and theaters Aug. 9-19 in nine cities across the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California!
The festival, the largest of its kind in the U.S., features over 30 South Asian comedians from all over the globe, with diverse ethnic (Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Iranian, Syrian-Mexican, Libyan, Japanese and Filipino) and religious (Muslim, Jewish, Sikh and Catholic) backgrounds.
Tickets are available at @ www.desicomedyfest.com.
Check out highlights from previous shows:
