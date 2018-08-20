First responders are known and revered for being on the front lines during emergencies or disasters. But Indian American filmmaker Rajan Gangahar shows a different picture of these brave hearts, one that spotlights their own inner struggles.
His film, “The First Responder,” based on the life of EMS workers, shines a light on one of the major challenges among first responders – PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder, and how those who are always out helping others don’t seek help for themselves.
“I wasn’t much aware of how this affects them and their families and the people around them and the guilt that it brings in people who face the circumstances,” Gangahar told India-West. “We see EMS workers all the time and expect them to be first responders. Sometimes we tend to ignore what they carry home with them when they repeatedly face the situation. In worst of the circumstances, constant exposure to these traumatic situations can lead to PTSD.”
Recalling his meeting with the producer of the 35-minute-long film, Gangahar said that the subject instantly struck a chord with him.
“I was clear, it is a universal subject…We all know the essence of the EMS duty. But what interested me was to adapt it for a fiction short film, yet depicting the life and trauma of an EMS staffer,” he said. “Their body is always on high alert as though something is going to happen. It’s like you run away from a situation and go to another room and it’s the same situation. The mind cannot differentiate between what is real and what is imaginary. But the physical reaction is the same.”
In the film, the protagonist, played by actor Christopher Robert Thompson, goes through a similar trauma. Even though the suffering takes over his life, he is in constant denial and refuses to seek professional help, thus reaching a breaking point.
“He wants to pretend and show off machoism, yet all around him observe his suffering. He even contemplates suicide,” Gangahar told India-West. “A compassionate boss and a caring wife help him to take professional help. Finally, barriers are broken and he hugs his wife in elevator while going back home after he completes the treatment.”
The New York-based filmmaker said that “emotions, like music, are universal” and that he’s always drawn to stories dealing with human emotions.
Gangahar trained as an actor and worked in the theater circuit in India for several years before moving to the U.S., and the one thing he learned was how to create a direct connect with the audience. And he hopes “The First Responder,” too, will touch the hearts of the viewers.
“I usually try to work on the inner fears because everyone has some inner fear which determines our mannerisms,” Gangahar elaborated to India-West. “And this is how I do the characterization. At the end of the day, when it comes down to understanding characterization and emotions, I think we are all the same. It boils down to feeling it and portraying it.”
And to help the actors absorb those emotions, Gangahar said, they had dozens of notes detailing the character’s history, even though that wasn’t part of the film. Prep work also included about a week of rehearsals, he said.
Gangahar noted that over the course of his interviews with the first responders, he gained insight into their psyche and life. Most of them, he said, told him that they do not talk about their feelings because it’s painful and that they just brush those sentiments off as nothing.
“Any weakness that you show in the job is not acceptable,” Gangahar told India-West. “That means they carry a lot with them and they are not able to express. Everybody is wired differently but slowly it starts affecting you: you’ll avoid that location; you’ll avoid the situation…I’m sure their subconscious mind tries to protect them by not talking because then they have to face it. That’s why some have nightmares about the situation. And that’s when they say you need the help of a psychiatrist to talk about it.”
Since they never admit their inner turmoil, Gangahar pointed out that in most cases, even the families of the EMS personnel are unaware of how to handle this mental health issue.
“They may say things which doesn’t mean anything…you’ll get over it, it’s nothing. There are lot of things one should not say because that can worsen the situation,” added Gangahar.
The film featuring an ensemble cast of about ten American actors – from film and theater – was shot in New York City in less than ten days.
Gangahar, who in the past has worked on films like “Raahi Manzil Aur Raasta” and the award-winning “Khushiyan,” said he is now ready to showcase his work at film festivals. A few organizations, he added, have also shown a keen interest in screening the film for those suffering from PTSD.
