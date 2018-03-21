“No meat, no wheat, no fried foods or sweets,” that’s how easy, or difficult – depending on your viewpoint – it is if you want to be as healthy as Indian American author, model and “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi.
Lakshmi let her fans in on her secret to staying in top form despite judging the Bravo TV food show where she piles on several thousand calories.
During an interview with Access, the 47-year-old stunned the hosts when she admitted to scarfing down “at least seven to eight thousand calories a day” while filming the show.
“I gain so much weight and I eat so much food. I gain more weight now because I’m older. I started doing the show 11 years ago.” Lakshmi said. “I gain now like 15 pounds and in Chicago, I gained 17 because of deep dish pizza.”
And how does she manage to shed all those extra kilos, she was asked?
“I’m at my skinniest right now because I finished filming the show for a few months. One of the things I always tell women just buy… I have clothes from a size four to a size fourteen, from when I was pregnant, and just go up a size,” she said. “No one is looking at your tag. It’s better that it fits you well — everyone tries to squeeze in one size of jeans, it just makes you look like a sausage.”
She added: “But beyond that to get the weight off it’s really hard, there are no tricks, it’s just eating healthy. I don’t drink alcohol. I don’t eat fried food. I don’t eat red meat. I don’t eat any dairy, except low-fat cottage cheese and non-fat yogurt. I don’t eat sweets. Oh, and I don’t eat flour.”
When the hosts questioned her about her diet, Lakshmi credited a plant-based diet.
“I eat a lot of vegetables and fruit. I eat fish and chicken and shellfish. I also eat a lot of lentils and beans,” she revealed. “When I’m not on the show, I’m pretty plant-based. I was raised as a vegetarian in India and in America. We had a vegetarian home. I didn’t really start eating meat until I was a teenager, so I’m used to eating like that. That’s also better for the environment by the way. It’s hard for your body to process meat.”
She continued: “It’s good for iron and other nutrients once in a while, maybe once a week or once every two weeks but mostly I’m eating a handful of beans, some brown rice, a lot of ruffage. But I like to eat like that.”
This diet, she said, also made her feel less tired.
But she went on to add that being on the show gives her a “license” to eat.
“For legal reasons, I have to make sure I try everything, so I just give myself license,” she said. “For these weeks, I’m going to enjoy the food…be good at my job. As women, we’re conditioned to do everything, and we can do everything you just can’t always do it at once.”
