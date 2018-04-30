Eleven-year-old Vivek Abraham from Dallas, Texas, has moved on to the semi-finals of NBC’s game show, “Genius Junior,” following his appearance on the show April 29.
On the episode titled, “Little Big Thinkers,” Abraham’s team finished off the show after winning a $35,000 prize, which they will receive if they win the title. The kids competed in four rounds: Human GPS, Number Cruncher, Talking Dictionary and Memory Master, in hopes of moving on to The Cortex and, eventually, the finals, where a big cash prize is at stake.
Two other Indian American contestants, Shivani Sahu, 12, of Paramus, New Jersey, and 12-year-old Apoorva Panidapu from San Jose, Calif., have already advanced to the semi-finals of the mind-boggling quiz show. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2vDg1Vy)
Padidapu is a math whiz, known to many as the ‘Human Calculator,’ while Sahu’s friends call her the ‘Talking Dictionary’ because she has a great vocabulary and can spell anything.
Abraham’s team of three is called ‘27 Yards,’ which comprises of Anna, 10, from Mayodan, North Carolina, and 10-year-old Summer from Long Branch, New Jersey.
His team is pitted against Panidapu’s team, which is called ‘The Fast and the Curious.’
Abraham is currently studying physics, astrophysics and mathematics at Northwestern University. He is also part of a robotics team at Illinois State University. In 2016, he also competed in the Lifetime series, “Child Genius: Battle of the Brightest.”
In related news, Panidapu, who is in seventh grade, has been chosen as one of the speakers at the 2018 TiE Inflect entrepreneurship conference. Her talk, “Making a difference – A young polymath’s perspective,” is scheduled for May 5 from 4:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
