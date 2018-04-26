Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for an adventurous ride: ABC’s thriller, “Quantico,” starring Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, returns April 26 for its third season in which Chopra’s character Alex Parrish is forced to abandon her serene, anonymous life in Italy to once again risk it all for her country.
In the new season, it’s been three years since American hero Alex Parrish (Chopra) has had to navigate the dangerous waters of the Central Intelligence Agency and put her life on the line for her country. She has been living a peaceful, anonymous life somewhere in Italy. However, Alex is forced to abandon this idyllic existence when Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) persuades her to help him rescue Shelby (Johanna Braddy) from a notorious international arms dealer known only as The Widow, who is holding her hostage – and in exchange for her release she demands something that only Alex can provide.
In the premiere episode, “The Conscience Code,” Ryan and Alex recruit Owen and Harry to help rescue their friend and defeat the villain. To help the cause, Owen brings in former agent Jocelyn Turner (Marlee Matlin), who has her own dark past with The Widow. A whole new future lies ahead for this team when they agree to work together as an elite black-ops task force and the thrilling, heart-stopping adventures continue.
The third season will also mark the debut of Indian American actor Vandit Bhatt. Bhatt has joined the show as Jagdeep Patel, a new member of the elite black-ops team (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Hznta8).
So what kind of a transformation has Chopra’s character undergone since the show’s second season?
“I think Alex is a little more mature. She can handle her emotions a little bit better, though I still think she’s a bit emotionally stunted,” Chopra told TV Guide. “She’s a very detached kind of girl. At the same time, I think Alex has matured a lot more. She found herself when she fled the country. She spent a lot of time on herself and she was in a really tranquil place in life when she was pulled back in.”
As the season unfolds, Chopra said, viewers will see how Alex “ends up going to Italy and getting a job there, meets a guy and settles down.”
“I’m really excited about the fact that it’s a completely different tone. It’s a completely different reset to the show,” the “Baywatch” actress was quoted as saying. “I’m really excited about people seeing Alex’s man drama, which will be a lot of fun, but also how she deals with it emotionally. It’s a very vulnerable Alex that you will see this year.”
“Quantico” premieres at10/9c on ABC.
