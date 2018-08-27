When Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas sealed their relationship status last week in Mumbai in a traditional Hindu ‘roka’ ceremony, the social media and news outlets went into overdrive.
The pictures were widely shared on social media, and many were left intrigued after coming across Jonas’ pictures in which he was seen with folded hands and closed eyes during the ceremony. And now Chopra’s mom, Madhu Chopra, has revealed that Jonas, indeed, enjoyed the puja ceremony.
“It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people,” Madhu told DNA.
Madhu was all praises for her 25-year-old would-be son-in-law in the interview, saying, “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”
Though this was Jonas’ second trip to India, his parents, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas, visited India for the first time for the engagement.
Madhu told the publication that when Priyanka informed her of her decision to get engaged to Jonas, she was very happy since she had been urging her daughter to settle down for quite some time.
“I told her that I want to meet Nick’s family,” Madhu recalled to DNA.
She also said that she trusts Priyanka’s judgment. “She’s not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good,” said Madhu, adding that she hasn’t forced any of her thoughts on Priyanka but she would like a traditional Indian wedding, whenever that happens.
Ever since the engagement took place, rumors have been swirling around the wedding date and venue. But Madhu told the Indian publication that the wedding is not happening anytime soon.
“They haven’t decided on a wedding date yet. It’s too soon. These are just baseless rumors,” she said. “Both of them have work commitments right now which they need to finish. They will take some time to decide where they want it and when they want it.”
