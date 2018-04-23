Eleven-year-old Shivani Sahu of Paramus, New Jersey, and 12-year-old Apoorva Panidapu from San Jose, Calif., have advanced to the semi-finals of the mind-boggling NBC quiz show, “Genius Junior.”
Panidapu can solve any math problem in her head, often faster than a calculator. No wonder then, she is known to many as the ‘Human Calculator.’ (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2v9npYL)
Sahu’s friends call her the ‘Talking Dictionary’ because she has a great vocabulary and can spell anything. Her team is called ‘Dork Side.’ According to her bio, she has a beautiful voice and loves to act and sing and she dreams of moving from her home to Broadway someday. With this win, Sahu’s team added $45,000 to their prize money fund.
Panidapu’s team of three is called ‘The Fast and the Curious.’ Her teammates include nine-year-old Florida resident Treasure, who has a photographic memory; and Sebastian, 12, of New Hyde Park, New York, who can look at any building and immediately see the structural way it is built, and then replicate that with his building blocks at home.
The three appeared on the April 22 episode of the show where they competed with the team ‘Legen-Wait-for-It-Dary’ in four rounds: Human GPS, Number Cruncher, Talking Dictionary and Memory Master - in hopes of moving on to The Cortex and, eventually, the finals, where a big cash prize was at stake.
Panidapu’s team finished off the show after winning a $100,000 prize. Their initial prize money of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000 after the team concluded their extraordinary round with one second remaining on the clock.
On April 29, Panidapu’s team will know who their competitor will be.
Among the two teams fighting for the last spot in the semi-finals is ‘27 Yards,’ one of the team members of which is 11-year-old Vivek from Dallas, Texas. The Indian American student is currently studying physics, astrophysics and mathematics at Northwestern University. He is also part of a robotics team at Illinois State University.
The other team called ‘Wicked Smaht’ includes Indian American Eashani, 10, from Chandler, Arizona. She excels in mental math and calculates math problems by envisioning an abacus in her head.
Her bio states that she’s very proud of her Indian heritage and can sing classical Indian songs. She also performs a traditional Indian dance.
