Aziz Ansari has been missing in action ever since sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against the Indian American actor in January. He even skipped the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he was nominated for an ‘Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series’ for his role in “Master of None.”
But now we have an update from his “Master of None” co-star and Emmy-winning co-writer Lena Waithe.
“Have you spoken to Aziz? Is he doing okay?” The Independent asked Waithe, who replied: “He’s doing good, yeah, he’s in good spirits.”
As to whether she knows what’s happening with the third season of “Master of None,” Waithe told The Independent: “I don’t. I mean, I talk to Aziz and Alan (Yang, co-creator) but it’s the last thing that ever comes up in our conversations.”
“It’s their show, it’s up to them, truly,” Waithe continued, “which is what’s kind of cool about Netflix, unless they really hate a show they’re always like, ‘Yeah feel free to come back and do more,’ so I think the ball’s in their court, I just haven’t asked the question.”
Ansari’s “Parks and Recreation” co-star Adam Scott, too, echoed similar sentiments.
In an interview with Vulture published March 16, Scott said: “I don’t know what to say on the record about Aziz. I don’t want to say anything that would be misconstrued. I’ll say this: Aziz is doing great. He’s a great, lovely guy. How’s that?”
Ansari hasn’t made a public appearance ever since a 23-year-old Brooklyn photographer accused the “Master of None” star of aggressive sexual coercion during a date in an article on babe.net.
Speaking anonymously to the publication, the woman recounted a date with Ansari where she claimed she felt pressured to perform sexual acts with him despite communicating to him in “clear verbal and non-verbal clues” that she wasn’t comfortable doing so. Going by the pseudonym Grace, the woman went on to call the date “the worst night of my life.”
Grace said she decided to make her story public after she saw Ansari sport a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globe Awards, at which he won the award for ‘Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy’ for his monumental work on Netflix’s “Master of None.”
Ansari defended himself against the allegations, saying it was “consensual.”
“In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date,” said Ansari in a statement given to People. “We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”
Continued the statement, “The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”
“I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue,” said the 35-year-old actor. (Read earlier India-West story here.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.