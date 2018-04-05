As Hollywood taps more and more Indian American actors, it’s not just the actors who are getting to show off their acting chops, but viewers, too, are getting a chance to discover the talent of these actors, who could be the next Aziz Ansari or Mindy Kaling.
The latest Indian American actor to enter broadcast television in a series regular role is Vinny Chhibber. He is set to appear on CBS’ drama pilot, “Red Line.”
The racially charged hour-long drama, executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti, is written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss and directed by Victoria Mahoney.
“Red Line,” according to Deadline, explores what happens after a white cop in Chicago (Noel Fisher) mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor. It follows three different families that all have connections with the case as the story is told from each perspective.
Chhibber will play Liam, the quick-witted, openly gay high school teacher whose matter-of-fact approach to emotional support is welcomed by both Daniel Calder (Noah Wyle) and his daughter, Jira (Aliyah Royale), in the aftermath of tragic events.
However, this is not the only project that’s keeping Chhibber busy. Deadline adds that he just wrapped filming Noah Baumbach’s untitled feature film for Netflix. His upcoming projects include guest roles on HBO’s “Here and Now” and NBC’s “Taken.”
His other acting credits include “Chuck” and “Rules of Engagement.”
