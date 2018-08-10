With Indian American talents getting more on-and off-screen representation, viewers are getting to witness storylines not seen before. One of such stories is about a queer Indian guy who can’t sleep. Oh, and he’s secretly an escort.
Indian American actor/writer Vishaal Reddy’s five-part scripted mini-series, “Insomnia,” explores the life of Nikhil Rao (played by Reddy), a queer Indian American book editor, who secretly moonlights as an escort in New York City. The series shows how Rao is going through an identity crisis. When his aunt’s medical bills begin to pile up, he has a chance encounter with a stranger who introduces him to the world of escorting. Through these adventures, he explores his sexuality, experiences euphoria, deals with racism, and suffers with loneliness – all while trying to get a good night’s rest.
For it all to come to fruition, Reddy launched a Kickstarter campaign, where he quickly met his goal of $25,000.
Taking cues from “Master of None,” “Fleabag,” and “High Maintenance,” the half-hour single camera dramedy, according to the Kickstarter page, follows the poignantly, absurd, late night adventures of the Indian American escort in his twenties.
“Nikhil defies any expectation of an Indian character. Gone are the deli owners, doctors, and tech guy parts that we often find ourselves, and in comes Nikhil, a queer Indian American editor whose ethnicity is a large part of who he is, but it’s not the defining part of it,” reads the protagonist’s description on the Kickstarter page.
Grounded in realism, yet with a character that breaks the fourth wall, the series explores the unique challenges of being an escort in the 21st century, while also delving into the themes of sexuality, race, and mental health. With zany side character and illusory flashbacks, the series dives into Rao’s struggle to balance his “real” life and his escort life.
The team behind the series explains that when they look at the current media landscape with regards to the depiction of dynamic South Asian characters, they don’t see themselves reflected, saying, “We want to challenge representation of South Asians in media with characters and stories covering the spectrum of South Asian Americans and exploring their lives in a three-dimensional way.”
The series, according to the Kickstarter page, has piqued the interest of four major television networks.
With three teasers, and five full-length episodes already written and ready to be filmed, the series is looking at a release date sometime in the fall of 2018.
Born and raised in Johnson City, Tennessee, Reddy realized he wanted to be a performer at the age of seven, when he saw “Muppets on Ice,” he explains on his official website. He went on to perform in several regional and community theaters like the Barter Theater Company, Theater Bristol, and McCallie/GPS school productions.
While pursuing his undergraduate degree in business administration at Boston University, he continued honing his theater and singing skills.
Upon graduation, Reddy moved to New York City, where he performed and studied with the Atlantic Theatre Company in the Conservatory Program and began performing in various productions throughout the city. He has worked on off-Broadway productions such as “Our Town” and “Death of a Salesman.” Most recently, he was seen in Tennessee Williams’ “Outcry,” performed at the Tamasha Festival.
