Grandparents often regale their grandchildren with stories that not only entertain, but also inform and aid in tracing their Indian cultural heritage. For all the others, there’s storychatter.com.
Launched by Indian American New Jersey-based high school students and siblings Nikhita and Vikram Mahendru, the website is replete with short, visually engaging videos, created to connect Indian American children with their culture and heritage. All that interested parents of young kids have to do is pay a modest subscription fee of $2.99 per month or $0.99 per video and enjoy a plethora of stories about the relevance of Indian festivals, deities, mythological stories, and towering Indian personalities who have helped shape India over the years.
Viewers can also avail of their free two-week trial period. The subscription fee, they said, is used towards creating new videos. Very soon, users will be able to put in their requests for the kind of stories they would like to hear.
“All throughout our childhood, our grandparents told us these brilliant stories about our culture. We’d rush home after school to listen to them tell us about Hanuman, Ram and Sita, and even great epics,” Vikram told India-West. “They had the unique ability to keep us entertained and help us engage in a way that we’d find ourselves yearning for more. Unfortunately, when our grandparents left for India, the stories left with them. We enrolled in Sunday School at a local temple but the experience just wasn’t the same. The books we learned out of did not feed our imaginations the way our grandparents’ storytelling had. It was sad to see the magical and vibrant characters of Indian mythology and culture we made up in our heads, reduced to the lifeless renditions in the textbook.”
Upon realizing that the classes were ineffective, the duo quit. As adolescents, he said, they realized the importance of staying in touch with one’s culture.
“We’d watch our parents dance and laugh at celebrations like they were children again, and we’d sit silently on the sidelines wondering, ‘Where they learned to dance like that and why we didn’t feel the same joy that they did?’ It was then we realized that we needed to bring the stories in the textbook to life,” recalled Nikhita to India-West. “Vikram, who has a unique affinity and talent for technology, suggested using short animated videos to capture the interest of our generation and generations to come whose lives are completely surrounded by technology,” Nikhita explained.
From the Ramayana/Mahabharata to Holi/Diwali to Mahatma Gandhi to Guru Nanak Dev to Shahid Bhagat Singh, these well-researched comprehensive videos cover a lot of ground. And the two are constantly adding more videos to the site. Each video is also accompanied by a short description of the subject of the story.
Nikhita, a senior at Millburn High School, said the information stemmed from the stories they’d heard from their grandparents. And as they started peeling off the layers of the Indian culture, they realized that there was so much to learn about the rich cultural heritage of the country. Their aim was to “grasp the kids’ interest and imagination the same way our grandparents had grasped ours.”
“These are the stories that sparked our interest at a young age and we thought that if our grandparents could completely captivate us with Indian mythology and culture, we needed to provide the same for others like us,” she noted to India-West. “We started with the topics we found most interesting, and we researched them extensively on the internet, we compiled all of the information we found on each Indian god, hero, notable figure, and epic into original scripts that Vikram and I wrote together. The scripts are simplified so that it’s accessible to young students, specifically at an elementary school level.”
The response to the videos has been very encouraging, they said. Vikram, a sophomore at Millburn High School, has also created a mobile app for storychatter.com, which has been downloaded quite a few times.
“We utilized iTunes content hosting and created in app purchases which allow users to buy and download videos on their devices. It’s streamlined across iPad and iPhone so all your purchases are accessible on all of your devices. With the app people can access the videos on the go,” he said.
Nikhita, on the other hand, developed a marketing communications plan using email marketing and social media to target the South Asian demographic, cultural centers, and temples. So far, the two have touched based with over 20,000 people.
“We’ve realized that the most effective way of gaining subscribers has been through social media campaigns and reaching out to parents who’d like their children to mirror the same pride in the country and culture that made them, them,” Nikhita, who will be attending Duke University next year, told India-West. “We’ve also started reaching out to local cultural organizations so that storychatter.com becomes a part of cultural classes and events.”
Armed with clear and concise writing, the siblings roped in a digital artist who sprung these scripts to life. As the viewer embarks on a journey of exploration, he/she is accompanied by two animated characters – Didi, played by Nikhita, and Vikram as Tompti – who help him/her discover the multifaceted culture.
It took the two young cultural ambassadors about three years to create a repertoire of about 65 videos. One video, they said, takes anywhere from one to three months as they both work closely with the digital artist to craft the animations.
Between storychatter.com and school, Nikhita still makes time for volunteering at the local hospital, tutoring, leading Millburn’s Model UN team and running track; while Vikram’s time is spent being a varsity debater, leading the robotics team, and being a part of the school’s track team.
Through this initiative, Nikhita and Vikram are not just taking Indian American kids closer to their culture, they are also using part of the proceeds to take underprivileged children in India closer to their dreams.
“A portion of the subscriptions from storychatter.com is supporting the education, meals and clothing of the underprivileged children at the Social Outreach Foundation Primary School, Sector 37, in my parents’ hometown, Noida, India,” Vikram told India-West.
Here’s a look at one of the animated videos available on storychatter.com:
https://www.storychatter.com/media/lord-hanuman/24769/feature
