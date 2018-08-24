Indian American kids have become synonymous with being incredible spellers. But every now and then, we come across supremely talented kids who are also stealing the show in the entertainment world.
A recent example of this are the Gupta sisters, a dynamic duo who star in advertisements of several brands that are being aired on national TV and are also out in many print publications.
San Francisco Bay Area-based Pearl Gupta, 7, and Hazel Gupta, 1, have been featured in commercial spots for organizations like Stanford Hospital, Old Navy and Walmart.
Pearl, who stars in a 30-minute spot for Lucile Packard Stanford Children’s Hospital, has also signed a two-year contract with the organization. The ad was shot at the Palo Alto, Calif., hospital.
She is also at the forefront of another print ad for the hospital called ‘Robot Family.’
The ad sees her standing amidst brightly colored robots that are welded from powder-coated stainless steel, and include a 6-foot ‘dadbot’ in blue, a 5-foot ‘mombot’ in orange-yellow, and a 4-foot ‘kidbot’ in fluorescent green. The robot family is complete with the accompaniment of a 3-foot purple ‘dogbot.’
Children visiting the new hospital will be able to stand behind the “kidbot” to have their photo taken. Los Angeles-based Bruce Gray is the artist behind this creation.
Hazel, though so young, isn’t camera shy, that’s for sure. She has confidently (and cutely) posed for print and social media publicity material for brands like Walmart and Old Navy. So far, the clothing retail company has used Hazel as a model five times, while the multinational retail corporation has hired her once. Both the ads were shot at the Left Space studios in San Francisco, Calif.
The girls were selected from hundreds of contestants.
“It was a great experience for us as parents as well taking them for auditions, wardrobe fittings and then for actual shoots at different locations where they get all facilities like baby sitters, entertainers, makeup artist, and homework help,” Shivi Agarwal, the girls’ mother, told India-West. “They also sponsored breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
Watch the ad for Lucile Packard Stanford Children’s Hospital starring Pearl Gupta here:
