Indo-Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh, aka IISuperwomanII, is all set to star in NBC’s single-camera project, “Bright Futures.”
Starring alongside Singh will be Emily Ratajkowski, Shameik Moore, Jimmy Tatro, and Calum Worthy.
The comedy, according to Variety, “follows a group of friends all stumbling through the transition from the clueless, immature twentysomethings they are now to the successful professionals they’re destined to be.” Lisa Kudrow will serve as the show’s narrator.
Singh, who was selected as one of Variety’s ‘10 Comics to Watch in 2016,’ will play Sid, one of the roommates. The publication states that Sid is a recent med school graduate who became a doctor mostly so people would call her a doctor.
“Grown-ish’s” Hale Rothstein will write and executive produce “Bright Futures,” with Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis writing and co-executive producing. “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris will also executive produce.
With a net worth of $10.5 million, Singh made it to Forbes’ ‘Top 10 Highest-paid YouTube Stars of 2017’ list.
The comedian/rapper/dancer, who was also one of the highest-earning YouTubers of 2016, has gained a huge fan base of over 12 million YouTube subscribers. In 2017, she released her international and New York Times bestselling book, “How to Be A Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life,” and will also be featuring in HBO’s film adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451.”
