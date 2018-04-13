MUMBAI— After the phenomenal success of the magnum opus “Baahubali” franchise, Prabhas’ popularity and fandom has no boundaries. Owing to this, the actor has been inundated with multiple requests from various colleges in Punjab to attend their Baisakhi celebrations. The actor’s team was “pleasantly surprised” at this.
In fact, during the promotions of “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,” last year, Prabhas, along with the film’s team, had visited Chandigarh University to celebrate the same festival. At that time, Prabhas had said, “Celebrating the festival of Baisakhi in Chandigarh was a joyous experience. It was interesting to interact with young minds at the university and soak in the vibe of the festival in the city.”
Prabhas, who is currently shooting “Saaho,” was at last notice yet to take a call about visiting Punjab again this year. However, it is great news that an actor from the South has achieved what even Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan could not in the opposite part of India.
