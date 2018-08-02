MUMBAI—After premiering its first Indian series "Sacred Games" last month, online streaming platform Netflix is set to make another Indian series on one of India's highest-grossing films franchise "Baahubali."
It will be an adaptation of "The Rise of Sivagami," a prequel novel to the 2015 film.
Director S.S. Rajamouli, who helmed both the installments of the hit franchise – “Baahubali: The Beginning" (2015) and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" (2017), has teamed up with Arka Media Works and Netflix for the series, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
The basis of the "Baahubali" story revolves around warring royal cousins in an ancient mythical kingdom, Mahishmati. Season one of the Netflix series will comprise nine episodes based on Anand Neelakantan's book "The Rise of Sivagami", which tells the story of Mahishmati's queen Sivagami and how the city-state evolved into an empire.
The two "Baahubali" movies were shot back-to-back for an estimated budget of $40 million, making them the most expensive Indian productions ever. In addition to the original Telugu language version, the films were also released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.
Casting and release dates of the series have not been revealed yet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.