MUMBAI—“Bahubali: Before the Beginning” is Netflix India’s next big original series. Based on one of India's highest-grossing franchises, it will be an adaptation of “The Rise of Sivagami,” a prequel novel to the 2015 film, “Bahubali: The Beginning.”
After premiering its first Indian series “Sacred Games” last month, Netflix is set to make a two-season series. Netflix has partnered with the ace team behind the “Bahubali” universe, including Arka Media Works and S.S. Rajamouli. Deva Katta and Praveen Sataru will together direct the series.
This prequel series captures queen Sivagami’s journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequaled queen. Power, politics, and intrigue find themselves juxtaposed against the rise of Mahishmati – from being a city-state to an empire. This is the rich backdrop and drama where the franchise is set. The series promises to build on the incredible narrative style of the franchise – including its high production values, spectacular visuals and connective-epic story-telling.
S.S. Rajamouli said, “The world of Bahubali is extensive and immersive with strong characters and larger-than-life kingdoms. The films “Bahubali -The Beginning” and “Bahubali 2—The Conclusion” are from one story set in this world, and more dramatic stories were broadly conceived while building this universe. I am very excited that this is being adapted as a Netflix Original series. With Netflix as our partner, we have the opportunity to create a rich and riveting series and take this quintessential Indian epic to the world, which is very gratifying to me as a story-teller.”
According to Erik Barmack, vice-president of International Originals at Netflix, “Bahubali” is a world-class franchise that epitomizes the power of compelling stories that resonate globally. “We are excited to work with some of the world’s most talented writers and producers on one of India’s most beloved stories. The series is a tremendous opportunity for us to give audiences more of the universe that they have come to love, and welcome millions more into the global ‘Baahubali’ fandom,” Barmack said. The casting and release dates of the series have not been revealed yet.
Watch the teaser here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.