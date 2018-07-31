MUMBAI—Eros International Media Ltd., a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced the formation of a joint venture with eminent veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad. Eros and Prasad have agreed to partner and jointly develop scripts, greenlight projects and produce and distribute films and web-series across Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.
In a media release, Eros declares that this is the coming together of two entities offering unparalleled joint expertise. Eros and Vijayendra Prasad last came together for “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” which was a spectacular success worldwide, including in China. Applauded for his work in movies like “Makkhi” and “Magadheera” besides the “Bahubali” franchise, Prasad is a name synonymous with stories that live forever.
Setting this venture into motion, Prasad has already penned down 10 stories that will take shape on screen under this partnership. To bring these stories to life, the joint venture has also identified 8 to 10 leading directors under its umbrella, who will be announced soon. The projects include a family action thriller by acclaimed Telugu director Sukumar, another thriller in Tamil and Telugu by S.S. Kanchi and Sriman making his Hindi directorial debut under the joint venture.
Sunil Lulla, managing director, Eros International Media Ltd., said, “It is an honor to collaborate with Vijayendra Prasad-ji, and we are thrilled to embark on this journey. His stories coupled with the vision of some of the best directors in the country being added to our content offering will strengthen our position as the destination for the finest cinematic experience. Our aim is to constantly create lasting IPs by collaborating with leading talent across Hindi and regional industries and delivering the best in entertainment.”
Speaking on his partnership, Prasad said, “I am truly delighted to be associated with a leading studio like Eros International, an undisputed leader with the best global marketing and distribution infrastructure, and I hope this announcement is the beginning of a long and successful journey together in presenting films that will be appreciated.”
