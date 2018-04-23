MUMBAI— South Indian cinema superstar Mahesh Babu’s films are welcomed in cinema halls with mass hysteria and celebrations galore. With the release of “Bharat Ane Nenu,” however, there was a never-seen-before fan frenzy witnessed on social media as well. It’s a great day for the actor, married to Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar, whose last two films did not do well.
As a testimony to their love and excitement of the release of the political drama, fans thronged to theatres to watch their favorite in the power-packed CM avatar first-day first show! Fans, in their unique display of love online, shared pictures with the first show tickets of the film.
Right after the first show, fans united to trend #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow on Twitter. The power of the superstar’s audience base was witnessed with a strong India trend on the networking platform. Social media was flooded with fans exhibiting their loyalty and commitment to Mahesh Babu’s cinema.
On social media, we got:
Rachit Saxena said, “Mahesh babu roused to prominence with his electrifying role plays. #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow.”
Pritam Sharma shared, “Love follows maddness and it is truly seen in fans #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow.”
Saravanan Hari shared, “Life is short. You cannot afford to miss his movies #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow”
Anmol Katiya shared, “Go watch Bharat Ane Nenu in theatres today. Mahesh Babu is just amazing in the movie #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow.”
Rahul shared, “I just can’t hold my excitement to watch his movies #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow.”
Taking the global fandom of the superstar into consideration, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming drama film “Bharat Ane Nenu” will be released in 45 countries across the globe. The political drama features showcases the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The film was released on the big screen on Apr. 20.
Director S.S. Rajamouli has loved Mahesh’s performance in it. The growing social media banter between them is adding fuel to fire and is hinting at the powerhouses collaborating for a movie. Earlier the superstar took to his social media and posted a message for the director, “Congratulations @ssrajamouli for the massive win at the #NationalAwards2018. Your film, Baahubali is an important landmark in Indian cinema. We are all very proud of you.”
This time, Rajamouli not only caught one of the early shows of the movie but also took to Twitter to share, “@urstrulyMahesh delivered his best performance. Casting is very good. Everyone fit in perfectly. Congratulations Danayya garu and the team of #BharatAneNenu.”
