MUMBAI— The birthday of superstar Mahesh Babu is no less than a celebration for his fans, as a nationwide frenzy is witnessed marking his birthday. Admirers of the actor took to Twitter and made several hashtags trend like #जन्मदिनमुबारकमहेशबाबू #HBDSuperStarMAHESH and #HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu on his birthday.
His fans from Mumbai went to Gateway of India to celebrate his birthday, while fans from Delhi, Jamshedpur and Jharkhand too celebrated by cutting a cake.
The actor even gave a small surprise, for when the clock struck midnight, he posted the first look of his next film “Maharshi,” whose makers had unveiled the teaser earlier that day.
Mahesh Babu is also the most followed South Indian superstar on the Internet and has worked in a number of path-breaking films and has an ocean of fans. There was social media uproar, and Twitter saw #Maharshi the poster and trailer trending.
After the roaring success of “Bharat” Ane Nenu,” “Maharshi” is the actor’s 25th film. He had begun shooting in Dehradun and Uttarakhand a while ago, and the buzz has been high since the announcement of the film.
