MUMBAI— Basking in the success of one of 2018’s highest-grossing films, “Bharat Ane Nenu,” superstar Mahesh Babu enjoys crazy stardom across the globe. The actor, who is currently shooting in Dehradun, got a huge surprise from his fans.
The actor, who will be turning 43 on Aug. 9, got a countdown for his birthday from fans 43 days before the birthday, making a special hashtag, #43daystogoforSSMB43rdbirthday. Fans have been shouting out to their favorite superstar by putting up posters across towns. The actor is personally involved in a lot of social work and activities on a regular basis, and this time his fans have taken to social work and charity to celebrate their idol’s birthday.
The actor’s popularity is not just in the southern Indian markets, but in the entire nation as well as overseas. From setting trends on social media to bursting into celebrations for his film releases, his fans go all the way and beyond for him.
Mahesh Babu fans have been visiting social work institutions for senior citizens and differently-abled, treating the residents “on behalf of the superstar.” The fans, spread across all generations, organized food for all of them. They later cut a 3-tier cake for him, marking a countdown for his birthday. Mahesh Babu, who was stunned by this gesture, could not thank his fans enough. The actor will wrap up the shoot of the film in mid-August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.