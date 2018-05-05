MUMBAI—After sending audiences into splits in the “Golmaal” franchise, Murli Sharma and his wife Ashwini Kalsekar are sharing screen space yet again, and for the first time as a reel-life couple, in the Telugu movie “Mehabooba,” directed by Puri Jagannadh. They play Pakistani (!) parents to the leading lady of the film, and the duo is understandably excited!
Sharma, tongue-in-cheek, said, “Puri is one director that every actor wants to work with, so obviously I am excited. But there’s another reason— I got to play a dominating husband in the movie. So if not in real life, I was being the boss at least in the movie! I don’t think any husband can refuse such an offer!”
Sharma has always played mixed roles—positive, negative, grey and comic as well. Kalsekar has also done an array of characters. Both have been television actors of experience—Kalsekar best known for “CID,” while Sharma began life as a journalist. He has been a favorite with Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt and Rohit Shetty in particular, and Shetty has also given Kalsekar meaty roles.
