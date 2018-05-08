MUMBAI— Nidhhi Agerwal, who is currently shooting for her Telugu film “Savyasachi” in New York, has been sharing pictures from the sets of her film on Twitter.
She will be seen sharing screen space with R. Madhavan and Naga Chaitanya for her Telugu debut. Earlier Chaitanya had posted images from the sets, Nidhhi Agerwal replied to the same saying, “❤️ #savyasachi.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.